Vogue Williams welcomes fourth child with Spencer Matthews and shares adorable first photos

Heart star Vogue Williams has given birth to a little baby boy. Picture: Instagram/@voguewilliams

By Claire Blackmore

The Irish presenter, 40, gave birth to a 'beautiful baby boy' and shared sweet photos of her and Spencer's three other kids meeting their newborn brother.

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Vogue Williams has welcomed her fourth child with her husband Spencer Matthews, announcing the happy news on Instagram with a series of sweet snaps.

The Heart presenter, 40, gave birth to a little baby boy earlier this week and introduced her family's tiny arrival to fans on Tuesday evening with a gushing post.

Taking to social media, the recovering mum-of-four shared an adorable album of photos capturing her three other children meeting their newborn brother for the very first time.

"Our beautiful baby boy has arrived safely... The house is bursting with excitement, love and happiness and we couldn’t be more delighted," she wrote next to the carousel.

Other gorgeous pictures included Vogue in hospital holding the baby as he stayed warm in a knitted Christmas hat, followed by Spencer enjoying a snuggle with his youngest son.

Another showed the Irish star feeding her newborn on the sofa while cuddling up to her only daughter.

The Matthews' kids were also pictured holding their little brother, along with another glowing selfie of the married pair touching Vogue's tummy.

Spencer and Vogue have been married for over eight years after meeting on reality show The Jump and now share four young kids together - Theodore, seven, Gigi, six, Otto, four, and their latest addition.

Celebrities flocked to Vogue's baby announcement to congratulate her on the news and share well wishes, branding her a total 'supermum'.

"Congratulations to you all! Welldone Vogue… super mamma ❤️❤️❤️," commented Holly Willoughby.

"Let’s go gang!!!," added dad-of-one Jamie Laing.

Singer Paloma Faith wrote: "Congratulations angel I am so happy for you !!! Keep em coming hahahah."

"So much love to you and all the family from Me & Al 💋💋💋 CONGRATULATIONS 💛💛💛," said her I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! co-star Lisa Riley.

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So far, the duo are enjoying their newborn bubble and haven't yet released an official name to the public.

During a recent episode of My Therapist Ghosted Me – her hit podcast with Joanne McNally – she revealed that she and Spencer were struggling to decide on a name.

"We were gonna call the baby Elvis. I love it," admitted Vogue, before explaining why it was now off the table.

"You know the name was quite full on, and I loved the name, loved the name. Spenny has been getting a few phone calls off family members regarding the name," she confessed.

"I haven't ever been 100% comfortable with it because I'm like 'as much as I love the name, it's such a big name to take on when you're little or when you're going to try and get a job or something when you're older', and I just wasn't 100% sure."

They have revealed that both mum and baby have left the hospital safe and sound though, and are resting together at home as they readjust to life as a family of six.