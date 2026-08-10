Vogue Williams pranks Jamie Theakston live on air in hilarious video

Vogue Williams had Jamie Theakston convinced she was going into labour during a hilarious prank on her Heart Breakfast co-host. Picture: Heart/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Jamie Theakston immediately went into crisis mode after pregnant Vogue Williams convinced him she was about to give birth at the Heart studios.

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Vogue Williams had Jamie Theakston convinced she was going into labour this morning (August 10) during a hilarious prank on her Heart Breakfast co-host.

The pregnant presenter secretly burst a water balloon underneath her chair before suddenly appearing to realise something was wrong.

“Oh my God!” she exclaimed as Jamie rushed over to see what had happened. “You alright?” he asked, before Vogue continued to play along with the elaborate ruse.

“Oh my God!” she exclaimed as Jamie rushed over to see what had happened. “You alright?” he asked, before Vogue continued to play along with the elaborate ruse. Picture: Heart/Instagram

Jamie quickly went into calm crisis-management mode, telling her they would get her into a car. “We'll go downstairs and get a taxi out the back,” he said. Picture: Heart/Instagram

Jamie quickly went into calm crisis-management mode, telling her they would get her into a car.

“We'll go downstairs and get a taxi out the back,” he said.

But as Vogue continued to insist that something was wrong, Jamie became increasingly concerned.

“Oh my God, what are we gonna do?” he asked.

Vogue then complained that her back was sore, before Jamie asked the question that showed he was taking the situation very seriously.

“Where's Spenny at the moment?” he asked, referring to Vogue's husband, Spencer Matthews.

“I don't know. I don't know where he is,” Vogue replied.

As the prank continued, Vogue told Jamie she didn't know how she was going to make it downstairs to a car.

“I don't know how I'm gonna walk down to a car,” she said. “You might have to literally wheel me on this chair,” she told him.

Jamie quickly went into calm crisis-management mode, telling her they would get her into a car. Picture: Heart/Instagram

But just as Jamie appeared to be preparing to escort his pregnant co-host out of the building, Vogue finally broke character. “Got your ass!” she exclaimed. Picture: Heart/Instagram

But just as Jamie appeared to be preparing to escort his pregnant co-host out of the building, Vogue finally broke character.

“Oh, you're kidding me!” Jamie replied, finally realising he had been fooled.

Vogue then admitted she felt guilty for putting him through it, and couldn't resist praising his reaction.

“You are so nice. I feel really guilty,” she told him. “Well, you know what? If anything ever went wrong, I'd like you to be there. You're very calm under pressure. Well done,” she added.

The comments on Heart's Instagram video were full of praise for Jamie, with presenter Sian Welby joking: “I work on the floor below and from this moment on, if there’s any emergency I’m going to get Jamie Theakston.”

Another wrote: “Oh Jamie, he is so lovely,” another commenter added. “Brilliant, so funny! Well done Jamie so calm,” read another comment.

Vogue is expecting her fourth child with Spencer, with the couple announcing the pregnancy in April and are already parents to Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

And while there was no baby on the way at the Heart studios this time, it seems Jamie has already proved himself the ideal person to have around in an emergency.

Listen to Jamie Theakston and Vogue Williams in for Amanda Holden on Heart Brekfast every morning from 6:30am here.