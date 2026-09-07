Vogue Williams reveals newborn son's name after admitting they nearly called him Elvis

The couple had been preparing to call their son Elvis, with Vogue revealing shortly before his birth that they had settled on the bold choice. Picture: Instagram/Vogue Williams

By Giorgina Hamilton

The presenter and Spencer Matthews had a last-minute change of heart after family members weighed in on their original choice.

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Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed their fourth child — but it turns out the little boy almost arrived with a very different name.

The couple had been preparing to call their son Elvis, with Vogue revealing shortly before his birth that they had settled on the bold choice.

However, a series of conversations with family members prompted them to reconsider the decision, leaving the couple without a name as Vogue approached her due date.

Speaking on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Joanne McNally, Vogue revealed that Spencer had received “a few phone calls from family members regarding the name”.

“We have changed our baby name – we have no name,” she admitted. The presenter had also been having doubts herself, despite being rather fond of their original choice.

“I haven't ever been 100 per cent comfortable with it,” she explained, saying she worried that Elvis was “such a big name to take on when you're little or trying to get a job when you're older.”

She nevertheless made clear that the name had been a genuine favourite, telling Joanne: “We were going to call the baby Elvis. I love it.”

Ultimately, however, the couple went in a different direction, and have now revealed that their fourth child is named Remy Valentine Matthews.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed their fourth child — but it turns out the little boy almost arrived with a very different name. Picture: Instagram/Vogue Williams

Vogue shared the news on Sunday alongside a series of photographs showing the newborn meeting his older siblings, Theodore, eight, Gigi, six, and Otto, four.

The announcement was deliberately simple, with the 40-year-old captioning the photographs: “Remy Valentine Matthews.”

In one sweet image, Remy is bundled up in a blue knitted cardigan and white hat, while the other photographs show his siblings getting to know their new baby brother.

The unusual middle name Valentine gives his full name a romantic touch, although Vogue has not explained whether it has any particular family significance.

Friends were quick to give their approval, with Paloma Faith commenting: “Love the name Remy!” Ashley James also congratulated the couple, while Holly Willoughby wrote: “He's gorgeous… welcome to the world Remy.”

The couple first met while filming Channel 4's The Jump in 2017 and married the following year. Picture: Instagram/Vogue Williams

Vogue announced the safe arrival of her son last Tuesday, sharing intimate photographs taken in hospital. “Our beautiful baby boy has arrived safely… The house is bursting with excitement, love and happiness and we couldn't be more delighted,” she wrote.

Theodore became a big brother for the third time during an especially busy week, having celebrated his eighth birthday on Saturday.

Vogue marked the occasion by calling him her “sweet, kind, football mad Theodore” and “the best big brother.”

Spencer has previously described the couple's older children affectionately as “a little pack of wolves”, explaining that “they look after each other, they play with each other”.

The couple first met while filming Channel 4's The Jump in 2017 and married the following year.

They welcomed Theodore shortly after their wedding, followed by Gigi in 2020 and Otto in 2022.

Baby number four was announced in April, when the family shared photographs from a holiday in St Barts alongside the simple message: “BABY NUMBER 4 INCOMING...”

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