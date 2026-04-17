Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews baby details revealed

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have confirmed they're expecting their fourth child together. Picture: Vogue Williams/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

When is Vogue Williams's due date? And who are her other children with Spencer Matthews? Here's all the baby details as their family grows.

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Vogue Williams is pregnant with baby number four as her and husband Spencer Matthews confirmed the exiting news in April.

On their annual family holiday to St Barths, the happy couple confirmed their brood was expanding once more with a series of beautiful beach snaps as Spencer, aged 37, placed his hand on her tummy.

Vogue, aged 40, captioned the Instagram upload: "BABY NUMBER 4 INCOMING…"

And of course it wasn't long before they were inundated with messages of congratulations with celebrities including Rosie Ramsay, Holly Willoughby and former Made In Chelsea best pal Jamie Laing all sending their well-wishes.

When is Vogue Williams's due date?

Vogue and her family have only just confirmed their pregnancy news and are yet to share any further details.

Typically, celebrities wait for the three month mark before they confirm they're pregnant so we guess Matthews baby number four is due around the autumn time.

What is the gender of Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams's baby?

At the moment, Spencer and Vogue are yet to reveal the gender of their latest addition.

In the past they have spoke about whether they're having a boy or a girl before their due date so here's hoping they share the good news with us soon.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expanding their family in autumn 2026. Picture: Vogue Williams/Instagram

Who are Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews's other children?

Vogue and Spencer are almost experts on the parenting front as they already have three children together. Their kids are:

Theodore - aged seven

Gigi - aged five

Otto - aged three

Both of the showbiz personalities have been open and honest about their parenting journeys and often share family milestones and moments on their social media pages.

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