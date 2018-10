Voice of George & Zippy dies

The man who provided the voices of Zippy and George in the popular children's show Rainbow has died.

Roy Skelton - who was 79 - suffered a stroke. The actor and singer joined the show in the early 1970s and was in it until the end in 1992.



He also voiced the Daleks in Doctor Who for 21 years from 1967.

Here is Roy at his very best: