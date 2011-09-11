Walliams sewage warning

David Walliams is promising to press on with his attempt to swim the length of the Thames.

It's been revealed half a million cubic metres of sewage has entered the river in the past week. The Little Britain star has already been ill after swallowing the water.

Richard Aylard from Thames Water, told the Independent, "We've been in touch with David Walliams and he'll have to make his own decisions. We're not public health experts but I wouldn't recommend swimming through it."

Meanwhile Walliams has also found time to save a dog from drowning near Windsor.

On the Sport Relief Twitter it was reported, "Earlier a young Lab (Labrador) dog was in trouble in the river as D swam past and he stopped and helped it to safety! He saved a dog's life! I think there might be a chance he could walk the rest of this river you know."

The star is raising money for Sport Relief.