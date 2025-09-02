Harry Potter legend to return as iconic film character in upcoming TV series

2 September 2025, 13:04

Harry Potter favourite reprises beloved role in HBO TV series.
Harry Potter favourite reprises beloved role in HBO TV series. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

One of the hit franchise's most iconic actors will reprise his famous role in the Harry Potter TV series, set for release in 2027.

Harry Potter fans were thrilled to learn that one of the movie's most famous actors is returning to the upcoming TV series.

Warwick Davis will reprise his role as Professor Filius Flitwick in the much-anticipated HBO show, which is set for release in 2027.

The BAFTA award-winner starred in the original cast, portraying the Hogwarts Charms professor in all eight of the iconic Harry Potter films.

He also played Gringotts goblin Griphook, but this time will be handing his second character over to Game of Thrones actor Leigh Gill.

The British actor will return as Professor Filius Flitwick.
The British actor will return as Professor Filius Flitwick. Picture: Alamy

The British star announced the news on Instagram with an official statement, revealing he felt 'truly honoured' to be a part of the franchise in telly form.

Writing next to a photo of himself hanging off the Hogwarts Express, he wrote: "Hogwarts has always held a very special place in my heart. 🏰⚡️

"When I first stepped into Professor Flitwick’s robes all those years ago, I could never have imagined the journey this character — and the wizarding world — would take me on.

"Thank you to all the fans who have kept the magic alive — I can’t wait to see you back in the classroom. Here’s to further adventures at Hogwarts ✨📚."

He added: "I'm so excited (and truly honoured) to share that I'll be returning as Professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming @HBOMax Original @HarryPotter television series.

"This feels like a real homecoming."

HBO has been teasing fans with confirmed cast members for the first series, based JK Rowling's book Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, since the show was announced.

Warwick will join rising stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley in the exciting new line-up.

He is handing over his role as Griphook the goblin to Leigh Gill.
He is handing over his role as Griphook the goblin to Leigh Gill. Picture: Alamy

Also confirmed for the HBO series of Harry Potter is John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Hagrid, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.

Paul Whitehouse will take on the role of Argus Filch, Luke Thallon will play Professor Quirrell, Bel Powley is set to star as Petunia Dursley, and Daniel Rigby has been confirmed as Vernon Dursley.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.
Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Picture: HBO

The wider cast announcement will see Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch, Anton Lesser as Ollivander, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom.

