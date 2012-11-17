Watch Alicia Keys' exclusive interview at Heart's Love Music Live with Tetley Tea

The star played a fantastic live show for Heart. Watch Toby Anstis' interview with Alicia here

As part of Heart's Love Music Live with Tetley Tea Alicia Keys played an exclusive live gig for Heart's ticket winners at the intimate venue Under the Bridge in London's Chelsea on Friday November 16.

Watch what Alicia has to say about it to Heart's Toby Anstis.

Were you one of the lucky ticket winners? Leave us a comment below!