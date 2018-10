Watch Ant & Dec Perform Let's Get Ready To Rhumble

Ant and Dec roll back the years as they perform their PJ & Duncan hit Let's Get Ready To Rhumble on Saturday Night Takeaway.

19 years after the single was first released, Ant and Dec brushed off their alter-egos for a special performance.

The rendition was so popular that the track is currently sitting pretty at No. 1 on the Big Top 40 chart.

Watch the video below: