Watch The Avengers' bloopers!

Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Tom Hiddleston appear in a new gag reel video taken from the outtakes of one of the year's biggest blockbusters.

Even the biggest Hollywood stars sometimes fluff their lines - as you can see in this hilarious new compilation video!



Our personal favourites are Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow messing up a kiss scene and Tom Hiddlestone doing an uncanny impression of Alan Rickman.



Watch the video here and let us know your favourite part in the comments below!