WATCH! Binky Felstead Introduces Baby India As She Makes Confession About Breastfeeding

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star has landed her very own spin-off show which documents her journey through motherhood after giving welcoming baby India.

Binky Felstead says she was "born to be a mum" but it looks as the reality star had her hands full when getting to grips with the first week of motherhood.

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star has landed her very own spin-off show, 'Born In Chelsea' which documents her journey through motherhood after giving welcoming baby India with her partner Josh JP Patterson back in June.

Last night saw the couple navigate the first few nerve-wracking weeks of parenthood in the days after the birth.

The new parents bring little India home and introduce her to family and friends including her godfather Ollie Locke, who gives her a gift fit for a princess. But it's not long before reality dawns on the couple as they struggle with sleepless nights, dirty nappies and breast pumps.

Meanwhile, Binky has opened up about her first breastfeeding experience and admitted that she felt awkward when having to nurse India in public for the first time.

Speaking on This Morning, Binky said: “Breastfeeding in public was scary for me. I’d never done it before so that was really scary for me.”

Revealing there was never any possibility of her allowing the birth to be filmed, Binky admitted she was worried about her new show because it is more “intimate” than Made in Chelsea.

“I’ve done it for six years so it’s normal for me, but it’s obviously a lot more intimate now,” she said.

We think Binky makes a great mum!