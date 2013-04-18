Watch Blue Perform Exclusively for Heart

Blue have performed a brilliant live session exclusively for Heart! Watch them play their brand new single, 'Hurt Lovers' and classics such as 'One Love' below!

Watch Duncan, Lee, Simon and Antony perform their first single in 10 years, 'Hurt Lovers' live, plus smash hits such as 'One Love', 'All Rise' and 'If You Come Back'.

'Hurt Lovers' is released on 22nd April, and their much awaited fourth studio album 'Roulette' is out on 29th of April.

Blue - Hurt Lovers

Blue - One Love

Blue - If You Come Back



Blue - All Rise

