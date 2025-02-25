Where you can watch Conclave at home: How to stream hit film

25 February 2025, 16:27

Conclave is available to stream, buy or rent on a number of online platforms
Conclave is available to stream, buy or rent on a number of online platforms. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's where you can watch the film sweeping up during awards season, Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Conclave, the thriller-mystery film directed by Edward Berger, is one of the big winners this award-show season, with the motion picture being tipped to win big at the Oscars as well.

The film, starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini, takes audiences behind the walls of the Vatican for the infamous selection of the next Pope, known in the Church as the Papal Conclave.

Conclave has scooped the Critics Choice Award for 'Best Acting Ensemble', the BAFTAs for 'Best Film', 'Outstanding British Film of the Year', 'Best Screenplay (Adapted)' and 'Best Editing', as well as the SAG Award for 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture' - an award which usually predicts to Oscar winner for 'Best Picture'.

With so much buzz around the movie, there is no wonder people are desperate to watch it themselves - and now you can.

Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini
Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini. Picture: Alamy

Where can I watch Conclave?

Conclave is available to stream, buy or rent on a number of online platforms. At the moment, it is only available to stream on Peacock, a service which is no longer available in the UK.

It is, however, available to buy or rent on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies and Sky Store, all from £3.49.

Conclave plot summary

While we know that Conclave is based on the Vatican's secretive selection of the next Pope, many people are questioning what the plot of the film is, and where the twists and turns come in to play.

The plot summary of Conclave is as follows: "Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope's wake--secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church."

Conclave won the Screen Actors Guild Award for 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture'
Conclave won the Screen Actors Guild Award for 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture'. Picture: Getty

Conclave film length

Conclave is 120 minutes, or two hours long.

What awards has Conclave won?

Conclave has won a selection of prestigious gongs during the 2025 Awards Season, including BAFTAs, Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Here's some of the more notable awards Conclave has won:

  • Critics Choice Awards - Winner of 'Best Acting Ensemble'
  • BAFTA - Winner of 'Best Film', 'Outstanding British Film of the Year', 'Best Screenplay (Adapted)' and 'Best Editing'
  • Golden Globes - Winner of 'Best Screenplay, Motion Picture'
  • SAG - Winner of 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture'
  • Oscars - Nominated for eight Academy Awards

Conclave cast

  • Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence
  • Stanley Tucci as Cardinal Aldo Bellini
  • John Lithgow as Cardinal Joseph Tremblay
  • Lucian Msamati as Cardinal Joshua Adeyemi
  • Brían F. O'Byrne as Monsignor Raymond O'Malley
  • Carlos Diehz as Cardinal Vincent Benitez
  • Merab Ninidze as Cardinal Sabbadin
  • Thomas Loibl as Archbishop Mandorff
  • Sergio Castellitto as Cardinal Goffredo Tedesco
  • Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes
  • Jacek Koman as Archbishop Janusz Woźniak
  • Loris Loddi as Cardinal Villanueva
  • Roberto Citran as Cardinal Lombardi
  • Balkissa Maiga as Sister Shanumi

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Diversity has announced a brand new tour for 2026.

Diversity SOUL tour 2026: Dates, venues, tickets and show details revealed

The medical show could be getting a spin-off.

Call the Midwife to 'take a break' and launch spin-off, says creator

Lady Gaga and Beyonce's 'Telephone' video

Lady Gaga confirms 'Telephone' sequel with potential Beyoncé return 15 years after original
Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the reports and rumours

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner has found love again with new boyfriend Toby

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner goes public with new boyfriend after split from partner of 10 years
Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Pitbull Party After Dark Tour 2025: Dates, venues, tickets, support act and set list

Holly Willoughby was left red-faced after being confronted by her ex on TV.

Holly Willoughby mortified after reuniting with ex-boyfriend in cringey TV stunt

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship
Is the next James Bond movie in the works already?

When is the next James Bond film coming out?

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius was reportedly taken into custody earlier this week.

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius arrested for ‘battery’ as mugshot reveals black eye

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Margot Robbie rose to fame on Neighbours in 2008

Remember Margot Robbie in Neighbours?

TV & Movies

Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje met on Love Island All Stars

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars.

Are Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint rekindled their romance in All Stars 2025

Are Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint still together? Love Island relationship unveiled

Love Island All Stars 2025

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root coupled up on Love Island All Stars

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years less than two years after revival

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years, less than two years after revival

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake have wed

Fred Sirieix secretly marries partner Fruitcake in lavish ceremony

Love Island All Stars couple Luca Bish and Grace Jackson came in second place

Are Luca Bish and Grace Jackson still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Demi Moore has been working as an actress for over 40 years.

Demi Moore facts: Star's age, films, husband, children and career explained

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

Alesha Dixon is back as a judge on Britain's Got Talent

Alesha Dixon facts: Age, where she's from, children, husband and music career revealed

Michaela Strachan in 2024

Michaela Strachan facts: Springwatch presenter's age, partner, children and career explained
Natalie Cassidy is set to leave EastEnders in 2025

Natalie Cassidy facts: EastEnders actor's age, boyfriend, children and TV career revealed

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard were together all the way through the show

Are Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025