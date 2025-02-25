Where you can watch Conclave at home: How to stream hit film

Conclave is available to stream, buy or rent on a number of online platforms. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Here's where you can watch the film sweeping up during awards season, Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini.

Conclave, the thriller-mystery film directed by Edward Berger, is one of the big winners this award-show season, with the motion picture being tipped to win big at the Oscars as well.

The film, starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini, takes audiences behind the walls of the Vatican for the infamous selection of the next Pope, known in the Church as the Papal Conclave.

Conclave has scooped the Critics Choice Award for 'Best Acting Ensemble', the BAFTAs for 'Best Film', 'Outstanding British Film of the Year', 'Best Screenplay (Adapted)' and 'Best Editing', as well as the SAG Award for 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture' - an award which usually predicts to Oscar winner for 'Best Picture'.

With so much buzz around the movie, there is no wonder people are desperate to watch it themselves - and now you can.

Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini. Picture: Alamy

Where can I watch Conclave?

Conclave is available to stream, buy or rent on a number of online platforms. At the moment, it is only available to stream on Peacock, a service which is no longer available in the UK.

It is, however, available to buy or rent on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies and Sky Store, all from £3.49.

Conclave plot summary

While we know that Conclave is based on the Vatican's secretive selection of the next Pope, many people are questioning what the plot of the film is, and where the twists and turns come in to play.

The plot summary of Conclave is as follows: "Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope's wake--secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church."

Conclave won the Screen Actors Guild Award for 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture'. Picture: Getty

Conclave film length

Conclave is 120 minutes, or two hours long.

What awards has Conclave won?

Conclave has won a selection of prestigious gongs during the 2025 Awards Season, including BAFTAs, Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Here's some of the more notable awards Conclave has won:

Critics Choice Awards - Winner of 'Best Acting Ensemble'

BAFTA - Winner of 'Best Film', 'Outstanding British Film of the Year', 'Best Screenplay (Adapted)' and 'Best Editing'

Golden Globes - Winner of 'Best Screenplay, Motion Picture'

SAG - Winner of 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture'

Oscars - Nominated for eight Academy Awards

Conclave cast