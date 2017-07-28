WATCH! Parents Surprise Girl With Ed Sheeran Meet-and-Greet And Her Reaction Is PRICELESS!

28 July 2017, 13:12 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 16:28

Girl surprised by ed sheeran gig asset

A young Ed Sheeran fan's jaw hits the floor when she realises her parents have made her wish come true.

A young girl has the internet cackling with laughter due to her reaction at being told she was going to an Ed Sheeran concert.

The little girl, who appears to be Ed's number one fan, is seen singing along to the British superstar's hit 'Castle On The Hill' as she sits in the back of her parent's car.

Read more: Beyonce Duetting With Ed Sheeran Is Every Bit Amazing As you Would Imagine 

Unbeknownst to her, they had planned a very special surprise that would leave her speechless.

The footage, filmed on her parent's camera phone, sees the brunette teen sat listening to Ed's record with headphones when her mum says: "Isabella, take off your headphones."

"Where are we going?" her mother asks the shy little giri.

"We're going to Montreal [in Canada]" she replies.

Her mother continues to quiz her, before admitting "we lied" and they actually had a big surprise in store.

The woman tells the little girl, "We're actually going to see Ed Sheeran." 

Before you know it, the little girl lets out a glass-shattering scream, obviously overwhelmed by the fact she is going to see her idol perform live. 

What's more, her parents drop the bomb that she will also get to meet her idol after the show, and Isobella shrieks in a pitch only wolves could hear!

PRICELESS!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Sarah Ferguson has proved there's no end to her talents with a string of high profile jobs

Sarah Ferguson lands lucrative new diet deal - here's her job history that landed her a fortune
A new rollercoaster experience is coming to Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans thrilled by first glimpse of magical new rollercoaster at Universal Orlando
Jonny Wilkinson asset 1

Jonny Wilkinson opens up about crippling anxiety during height of rugby fame
Sheridan Smith asset

Sheridan Smith is 'proud to admit' she suffers from mental health problems
Stacey Solomon has learnt to deal with her anxiety

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's terrified of dying - and every parent will relate