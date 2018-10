Watch Heidi Klum do Gangnam Style

Watch MTV EMAs 2012 hostess Heidi Klum show off her Gangnam Style dance moves with K-Pop star PSY!

The German model donned Psy's iconic blue jacket and two-tone shoes to join the star to perform the moves that have been viewed over 700 million times.



It's a dream come true for Heidi, who recently told The Sun: 'I have four small children and they are obsessed with the song. We do Gangnam dance parties at the house.'



Watch the clip below: