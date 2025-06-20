Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

20 June 2025, 17:41

Love Island USA is currently airing
Love Island USA is currently airing. Picture: Peacock

By Hope Wilson

Can you watch Love Island USA in the UK? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island USA season seven has seen plenty of drama so far and now the UK audience are keen to see what's happening across the pond.

From Jeremiah's love triangle with Huda and Iris to, Hannah and Pepe's bedroom antics, Chelley and Ace's hidden romance, to Megan Thee Stallion's surprise performance, things have been heating up in the Fijian villa.

It seems as if 2025 is the summer of romance as whilst the U.S. version of the show is airing, the UK version has also just begun with love triangles and fiery arguments aplenty.

As it continues to air in the U.S, many of us Brits are wondering if we can watch Love Island USA in the UK?

Love Island USA is airing across the pond
Love Island USA is airing across the pond. Picture: Instagram/Love Island USA

How to watch Love Island USA

Love Island USA is not currently available to watch in the UK, however it is believed it may air on ITVX and ITV2 in the future as the previous seasons of the show are available to view on those channels.

For now viewers will be able to catch up on all the gossip on Love Island USA social media channels until it airs in Britain.

Huda and Jeremiah have had a dramatic journey on Love Island USA
Huda and Jeremiah have had a dramatic journey on Love Island USA. Picture: Peacock

So far the remaining Islanders in Love Island USA are:

  • Ace Greene
  • Amaya Espinal
  • Andreina Santos
  • Austin Shepard
  • Chelley Bissainthe
  • Cierra Ortega
  • Hannah Fields
  • Huda Mustafa
  • Iris Kendall
  • Jeremiah Brown
  • Nicolas (Nic) Vansteenberghe
  • Olandria Carthen
  • Pepe Gonzalez
  • Taylor Williams
  • TJ Palma

