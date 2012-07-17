Watch the new No Doubt video

Gwen Stefani has joined forces with her old bandmates to release a new No Doubt song and music video after a decade apart.

No Doubt's most successful album, Tragic Kingdom (featuring hits like 'Don't Speak'), is one of the best-selling of all time, racking up worldwide sales of over 16 million copies.



In the years since the group disbanded, most of the band have had children, and Stefani has also had a successful solo career.



Now, for the first time since 2001's 'Rock Steady', the group are releasing to new material. Appropriately, the song is called 'Settle Down'.



'I hate talking about what the songs are about because I feel like I already put so much into the song, of myself,' explains 42-year-old mother of two Stefani.



'But I think that song, and a lot of the record, is just about being overwhelmed by so much going on and how to balance all of it. That'd be a good way of summing it up.'



Watch the new music video for 'Settle Down' below: