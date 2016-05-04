Watch! Tom Hiddleston Owns Taylor Swift During INTENSE Dance-Off At Met Gala.

It's official... Tay Tay and T-Hiddy are our ultimate friendship goals.

It looks as though the stars were ready to fully let their hair down after being primped and preened for the Met Gala on Monday night.

Among those to let loose were Taylor Swift and her dancing partner Tom Hiddletston who were livening up the dance floor at the Met afterparty with some fierce moves.

The 'Shake It Off' singer might be a bit more experienced in the dance department, given her daytime job as a pop star but judging by this latest video looks like Loki has the moves like jagger!

Taylor dancing to Beyoncé's 'Crazy in Love'! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/HcC15q424n — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) 3 May 2016

Hiddleston fully takes the lead as he is seen spinning Taylor round the dance floor as they give each other their best blue steel eye contact.

The song of choice was Beyonce's 'Crazy In Love' of course, what better anthem to show off your moves?

TAYLOR SWIFT & TOM HIDDLESTON GETTING DOWN #MET #DANCE #FUNFUN #PRINCE #NYC #tomhiddleston A video posted by Carlos Souza (@carlossouza1311) onMay 3, 2016 at 6:28am PDT

Let's hope Taylor's boyfriend DJ Calvin Harris wasn't too jealous!