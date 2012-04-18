Watch the trailer to a new Bob Marley film

Watch the trailer for an upcoming documentary on the late musician, simply entitled Marley.

Bob Marley has one of the most instantly recognisable faces in the world. His 'best of' album, entitled Legend, is the biggest-selling reggae album of all time, having sold an incredible 25 million copies worldwide.

Marley's most well-known songs include No Woman, No Cry, Jamming, Could You Be Loved, and I Shot The Sheriff, songs that helped spread Marley's message of love and compassion for all across the globe.

Now, his story has been made into a feature-length documentary. Directed by Kevin MacDonald, the film sees those close to Marley speak about one of the most unique figures in 20th century music.

Watch the trailer below: