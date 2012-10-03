Watch Una Healy and Ben Foden's wedding video

Watch the adorable video of The Saturdays singer and the England rugby star tying the knot in front of their celebrity pals.

The four-minute video opens with Ben pushing Una on a swing before going to show scenes from the church and from the reception at Kilshane House.

Una has her hair and make-up done before her big day, The Saturdays are the bridesmaids, and then four-month-old baby Aiofe Belle features throughout.

'Best Day of My Life X,' tweeted Una, who shared the video.

Watch it below: