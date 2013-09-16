Watch The Video For Daft Punk's New Single

Watch the music video for Daft Punk's Lose Yourself To Dance, featuring Get Lucky stars Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

The French group's last single, Get Lucky, was a No. 1 in more than 20 countries.

It was widely hailed as the 'song of the summer'.

Well, if it ain't broke, don't fix it: collaborators Pharrell Williams and Chic disco hero Nile Rodgers perform once more.

The video stays true to the song title, as dozens of people 'lose themselves to dance'.

Watch the video below: