Waving Goodbye To Barack Obama With The Most Beautiful Photos Of His Presidency

By Hollie Borland

As President Obama comes to terms with his final days in office, we take a look back at some of the most inspirational photos taken by the White House official photographer, Pete Souza.

The bags are packed and the moving vans are already taking their things from the White House to their new mansion in Washington. It's the end of an eight-year era for the Obamas, the United States and the rest of the world.

As Barack Obama and his family enjoy the final days of his presidency, we take a look back at some of his finest moments captured in some of the most beautiful photos by the official White House photographer, Pete Souza.

And the prize for the best Halloween costume goes to... The President and First Lady react to a child in a pope costume and mini popemobile as they welcomed children during a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House. Picture | Flickr/The White House

President Barack Obama watches First Lady Michelle Obama dance with 106-Year-Old Virginia McLaurin in the Blue Room of the White House prior to a reception celebrating African American History Month. Picture | Flickr/The White House

"At the President's insistence, Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes brought his daughter Ella by for a visit. As she was crawling around the Oval Office, the President got down on his hands and knees to look her in the eye." Picture | Flickr/The White House

The President accepted the request for a selfie with 11-year-old Jacob Haynes and four-year-old James Haynes after taking a family photograph with departing White House staffer Heather Foster. Picture | Flickr/The White House

President Obama bowed his head to let little five-year-old Jacob from Philadephia feel his hair, to show that it was the same as Jacob's. The photo hung in the West Wing of the White House for three years. Picture | Flickr/The White House

If you ever had the chance to meet President Obama, you would definitely be a clothes dilemma. But not for Prince George, who at three-years-old met the President of the United States in his dressing gown! Picture | Flickr/The White House

The First Lady snuggled against the President during a video taping for the 2015 World Expo in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. Picture | Flickr/The White House

The President lifted Ella Rhodes, daughter of Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, whilst she was wearing her elephant costume for a Halloween event at the White House. Picture | Flickr/The White House

While visiting the Whitney Museum in New York City, the President hugged his daughter Malia as they looked at the art work.

Picture | Flickr/The White House

So proud of POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo‎‎ A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) onJan 10, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

The President carries the twin boys of Katie Beirne Fallon, Director of Legislative Affairs, into the Oval Office just a few months after they were born. Picture | Flickr/The White House

Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) onJan 18, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Obama out!