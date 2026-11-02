Coleen and Wayne Rooney's son Kai celebrates huge career milestone

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have every reason to be proud after their eldest son Kai . Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Kai Rooney has been working on his own professional football career and recently played one of his most successful matches.

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Coleen and Wayne Rooney have every reason to be proud after their eldest son Kai took another significant step towards establishing himself as a professional footballer in his own right.

The 16-year-old enjoyed a remarkable afternoon for Manchester United's Under-18s last week, finding the net four times in a commanding 6-0 victory over Burnley in the Under-18 Premier League North.

It was a particularly impressive display from the young forward, who turns 17 in November, showcasing his versatility by scoring twice with his preferred left foot, once with his head and another after a fine run finished with his right.

Wayne Rooney allowed his son Kai to follow his own path to football stardom. Picture: Instagram/Kai Rooney

Kai's goals came across a 44-minute spell either side of half-time, with three arriving in a devastating 15-minute period during the second half.

The latest performances will inevitably draw comparisons with his famous father, whose own breakthrough came at the age of 16 when he scored that unforgettable goal for Everton against Arsenal in 2002.

Wayne, now 41, went on to become Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer and one of England's most recognisable footballing figures.

Kai Rooney enjoyed a remarkable afternoon for Manchester United's Under-18s. Picture: Getty

But Kai has been determined to make sure his own ambitions are not overshadowed by his surname.

Speaking in August 2024, he made it clear he wanted to forge an independent identity within the sport.

"I'm trying to make a name for myself, not try and be my dad because I'm my own person," he said.

"I'm just focusing on me and to try to not let any pressure get to me and just keep working on me day by day, month by month."

His parents have also been keen to ensure that football remains enjoyable rather than becoming an overwhelming pursuit.

Wayne previously told the BBC he preferred to take a step back from his son's development, trusting the coaches at Manchester United to guide him.

"I speak to him, but for me it's all about his mentality and his mindset, to make sure he keeps enjoying it – that's the main thing for me,” he said.

Coleen has similarly praised her son's ability to handle the attention that comes with being the child of a sporting legend.

Coleen Rooney has praised her son's ability to handle the attention that comes with being a Rooney. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Times earlier this year, she said: "He's strong-minded, always has been. I've got no worries in the way he deals with it."

She previously revealed during her appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! that Kai had even asked Wayne to stop attending some of his grassroots matches because supporters would crowd around his father, making it difficult for him to watch his son play.

Away from the pitch, Kai has developed a reputation for his dedication to the game, with his diet and training habits reportedly impressing those within Manchester United's academy.

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Like his father during his playing career, he follows a carefully planned nutritional routine, increasing his carbohydrate intake in the days before a match before switching to salmon and rice, followed by rice pudding, on the eve of a game.

Kai has also developed a passion for cooking and is fluent in Spanish, skills that could prove useful as his football career progresses.

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