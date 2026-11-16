Wayne Rooney facts: Age, where he's from, football career, wife and children revealed

Wayne Rooney is taking on the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2026. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Zoe Adams

When did Wayne Rooney retire from football and what teams did he play for? Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity star including his staggering net worth.

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Wayne Rooney is about to take on his biggest challenge away from the football pitch as he switches his luxurious life for a few weeks in the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

Keen to impress his wife Coleen Rooney and their four children, the sports star is taking his first solo steps into reality TV following the family's show, The Real Rooney's.

Talking about his Australian adventure, he said: "Obviously my wife did it a few years ago so I know it's not going to be easy. If anything, I'm probably a bit more scared of things than what she is.

"I'm intrigued myself, if I'm being honest, to see what trials I do have to do and if I'll be good at them."

Hoping to bring the title of jungle champ back to the Rooney household, here's everything you need to know about Wayne from his age, football teams and of course, his net worth.

Wayne Rooney has been with his wife Coleen since they were just 16-years-old. Picture: Wayne Rooney/Instagram

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have four sons together. Picture: Wayne Rooney/Instagram

Who is Wayne Rooney?

Age: 41 (born October, 24, 1985)

From: Liverpool

Instagram: @waynerooney

Wayne grew up in Liverpool with his two younger brothers, Graham and John, alongside their supportive parents Thomas Wayne Rooney and Jeanette Marie Rooney.

For Wayne, life was always about football and he joined the Everton youth system at just nine years old.

What football teams did Wayne Rooney play for and when did he retire?

Wayne had huge success in his football career from the moment he joined the professional Everton team at just 16-years-old.

He then went on to have a long and successful stint at Manchester United where he stayed from 2004-2017. During this time, he also played for England and held the captain band.

After 13 years, Wayne moved to D.C. United for one year before attempting a career in football management at Derby County.

He officially retired from playing football in January 2021 at 35-years-old to take over as permanent manager for Derby Country. He also attempted the role of head coach at Plymouth Argyle.

What is Wayne Rooney's net worth?

It's no surprise to hear Wayne has a huge estimated net worth of around £126million. This largely is down to his football salaries and is said to have been paid around £20million yearly at one point.

Wayne has also fronted many lucrative band deals for the likes of Nike, Ford, Nokia and Coca-Cola.

Now joining the I'm A Celebrity line-up, it is rumoured he will be adding to his net worth a pay cheque of around £800,000.

Wayne Rooney's oldest son Kai is following in his footsteps and becoming a football player. Picture: Wayne Rooney/Instagram

Who is Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen?

Wayne and Coleen have one of the most high-profile relationships in showbiz. The couple met when they were just 16-years-old and have made headlines throughout their entire career.

A success in her own right, Coleen is a huge showbiz personality who has done fashion brands, endorsements, authored books and starred on many TV shows. She also took part in I'm A Celebrity in 2024.

Who are Wayne Rooney's children?

Together, Wayne and Coleen have four sons. In birth order, they are Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, Cass, eight.

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