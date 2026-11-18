Wayne Rooney's full health transformation revealed in surprising before and after pictures

Wayne Rooney has undergone a remarkable physical transformation in recent months. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Wayne Rooney has revealed he is three stone lighter after giving up alcohol for six months, admitting he had fallen into a rut following his retirement from football.

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Wayne Rooney has undergone a remarkable physical transformation, with the former footballer's noticeably slimmer appearance attracting attention after he stripped off in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The 41-year-old showed off his new physique during Tuesday night's (November 17) episode of the ITV reality show, as he jumped into the camp creek alongside his fellow contestants.

The former Manchester United and England star has reportedly lost three stone, with the transformation coming after he made some significant changes to his lifestyle, including giving up alcohol.

Wayne Rooney revealed in the jungle he'd given up alcohol for six months so far. Picture: Getty

The 41-year-old showed off his new physique in the I'm A Celebrity jungle shower. Picture: ITV

Wayne revealed in the jungle he had given up alcohol for six months so far, having previously struggled to find a healthy balance following his retirement from professional football.

Rather than relying on weight-loss injections, which he was rumoured to have tried over the summer, Wayne has attributed his changing appearance to making adjustments to his everyday routine.

Speaking previously about his health, Wayne explained he had fallen into an unhealthy routine after hanging up his football boots.

The former striker admitted he had been drinking too much and was no longer maintaining the training habits that had been part of his professional career.

"When I stopped playing, I got in a rut, I was drinking too much and not getting into the routine of training," he explained.

However, a change in priorities has helped him get back on track, with Wayne revealing that spending more time with his wife Coleen and their four children has become a major motivation.

"I want to enjoy the time with the kids whilst they're at this age, and with Coleen as well," he said. "I actually have been more present, more there for them."

His decision to stop drinking has also marked a significant turning point. Wayne previously revealed that he could spend two days drinking continuously before returning to his football commitments.

He told his I'm A Celebrity campmates: "I struggled. I turned to alcohol when I was in my early twenties. I didn't want to be around people so I'd drink in the house for a couple of days."

He also explained that maintaining his football performance had sometimes disguised the extent of his drinking.

"I'd be drinking non-stop for two days. Then I'd get up, go and train for the rest of the week and then I'd score two goals on the Saturday, so you think it's OK," he recalled.

The former Manchester United captain has moved into punditry, podcasting and television work, following spells in football management. Picture: Getty

Wayne's lifestyle overhaul has also been about improving his family life, with the footballer speaking warmly about the support he has received from Coleen.

The couple, who have been married for 17 years, share four sons: Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass.

During a chat around the campfire, Wayne spoke about how important his family has been throughout his struggles, admitting he was grateful their relationship had remained strong, despite his mistakes.

"Me clean, me with the kids is probably the happiest place I've ever been," he told his fellow campmates. He added: "It's only now that I'm seeing it but I'm grateful that my family hasn't fallen apart."

Wayne also praised Coleen after actress Claire Sweeney commented on how supportive she had been. "She's been amazing," he said, describing his wife as his "absolute rock".

Since stepping away from professional football, Wayne has been navigating a different chapter in his career.

The former Manchester United captain has moved into punditry, podcasting and television work, following spells in football management.

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