Wayne Rooney reveals bold romantic gesture he did for Coleen after one date

Wayne Rooney made a huge commitment to Coleen after just one date. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

I'm A Celebrity star Wayne Rooney has revealed a huge move he made towards girlfriend Coleen when they were just teenagers.

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Wayne Rooney has revealed just how quickly he knew his relationship with Coleen was something special, admitting he had her name tattooed on his arm just a fortnight after their first date.

The former England football captain, 41, shared the romantic confession during an episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, as he gave his fellow campmates an insight into the early days of his relationship with his now-wife.

Wayne, who first met Coleen when they were both just 12, explained their romance did not begin until they were 16.

But getting her to agree to go out with him had been a considerably longer process, with the footballer revealing he spent six years asking her to be his girlfriend before she eventually accepted.

Wayne Rooney shared a romantic confession while on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty

Wayne told the camp their first date involved a trip to the cinema to watch Austin Powers. He then recalled the rather permanent decision he made shortly afterwards.

"Two weeks later, I was at a friend's birthday party, before I went, I went to the tattoo parlour and got her name tattooed on my arm," he said.

The admission prompted an astonished reaction from actress Joanna Page, who exclaimed: "That's so romantic!"

When she asked whether he had already asked Coleen to be his girlfriend, Wayne admitted he'd pursued her for years. "For about six years, I was persistent!" he said.

He went on to explain he would regularly pass Coleen's house on his way to school and use the opportunity to ask her out, despite repeatedly being turned down.

"I used to walk past her house everyday to walk to school and I'd ask her every time and she'd say no all the time," he recalled.

Wayne even told her he was convinced they would eventually marry and have children together. The couple have since had four sons, Kai (born 2009), Klay (born 2013), Kit (born 2016), and Cass (born 2018).

Finally, Coleen agreed to go on a date with him, with Wayne telling his campmates that "eventually she gave in and gave me a date".

Coleen Rooney said yes to dating Wayne after six years of persistance. Picture: Getty

Wayne Rooney told the camp he took now wife Coleen on a first date to the cinema. Picture: Getty

The couple's relationship moved quickly after that. Wayne revealed they became engaged around six months after getting together. However, his proposal was rather less conventional than a grand romantic gesture at a restaurant.

He had initially planned to take Coleen out for a meal at a Chinese restaurant, but changed his mind on the way there, deciding he did not want to pop the question in front of a crowd.

Instead, he pulled into a petrol station and asked her to marry him there. "She said yeah, so we didn't go to the restaurant, we turned around, went back to my mum and dad's house, we had a bowl of corned beef hash and a glass of champagne," he explained.

Wayne Rooney was convnced he would eventually marry Coleen and have children. Picture: Getty

The story left AJ Odudu and Joanna in fits of laughter, with AJ declaring: "She's a real one, that's real love Wayne."

The couple went on to marry in Italy in 2008 and have now been together for more than 18 years.

Their lavish wedding celebrations in the picturesque coastal town of Portofino reportedly cost an estimated £5million, with the four-day festivities featuring a string of high-profile musical performances.

Westlife performed during the couple's first dance, while Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones entertained guests the following day.

But despite the extravagant celebrations, Wayne previously revealed the evening before the wedding nearly ended in disaster.

During another jungle conversation last week, he told campmate Chloe Burrows that he had come close to being arrested after a night of partying with his friends.

Collen and Wayne have been maried for 18 years, and together for 24 . Picture: Getty

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Coleen had gone to stay on a boat with her bridesmaids and had issued her future husband with a clear warning before leaving. "Don't get too p****d. You're getting married in the morning," she told him.

Wayne admitted he had promised to behave, but things took a turn when a group of friends joined him in his hotel room.

By seven o'clock the following morning, police were at his door after speakers had been carried into the room and bottles thrown over the balcony. "So, I nearly got arrested!" he recalled.

Fortunately, the wedding went ahead as planned, with the couple exchanging vows in front of their guests in Italy.

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