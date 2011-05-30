Dannii Minogue "We're happy"

Dannii Minogue and husband Kris Smith insist "We're happy" after reports of a split and relationship problems.

The couple today issued a statement through Australia's 'Herald Sun' newspaper



"Thanks for your concern. We're happy to be back at home in Melbourne together as a family. We are committed to our relationship and Ethan as always."

It follows a weekend of speculation and claims after a strange set of tweets from the couple.

Dannii posted: "Never chase love. If it isn’t given freely by another person, it’s not worth having. Forgiving someone does not mean forgetting what they did. It simply means letting go of the hurt."



Her husband, Kris, a former rugby player tweeted: "You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone."



All the posts were later deleted.

The pair began dating in August 2008 when they met in Ibiza where Smith was celebrating his 30th birthday. Dannii gave birth to Ethan on 5 July 2010.







