Weight loss offers flood in for voluptuous Martine McCutcheon

Martine was photographed at Spectacle Wearer of the Year last week looking beautifully curvaceous in a floor length animal print gown.

After a few years out of the spotlight, Martine’s appearance at the event seems to have raised her profile once more.

Martine is already the face of Activia yoghurts and now looks set to make thousands of pounds as offers reportedly flood in for her to lose weight by releasing a new fitness DVD.

With offers from several companies for six-figure deals, McCutcheon is aiming to drop up to 3 dress sizes in time for her wedding next year.

Martine is set to marry her long term boyfriend, singer Jack McManus next year where she will showcase her dramatic weight loss.

The former EastEnders actress has previously admitted she often fluctuates between a size 8 and 14 and has now learned to love her fuller figure.

She said: 'I don’t want to fly the flag for being unhealthy and overweight, but I don’t want to fly the flag for being too thin either.

Martine, who last appeared on TV screens in 2008's Echo Beach alongside our very own Jason Donovan, is apparently hoping for a return to the West End soon.