Fans convinced Wes Nelson DID split with Megan Barton Hanson for Vanessa Bauer

Wes posted a cryptic caption on Instagram which has started speculation. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Love Island fans think a post he just shared online signals a repeat of what happened in the villa when he dumped Scottish beauty Laura Anderson...

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson's split was unexpected considering they were one of the only Love Island 2018 couples to have made it to 2019 still in their couple.

But after Megan's furious outburst towards Wes' Dancing On Ice skating partner Vanessa Bauer, 22, things quickly went downhill for the pair and they announced their breakup on Instagram.

Read more: Gemma Collins blames terrifying BLACK OUT for Dancing On Ice fall

However, fans online are now convinced that Wes is about to move on with his skating partner.

Megan and Wes blamed their split on the fact that things were moving fast for the pair as following their Love Island stint, 20-year-old Wes moved from his family home down to Southend-on-Sea, Essex to live with 24-year-old Megan.

Megan and Wes at the NTAs. Picture: PA

However, Love Island fans aren't convinced that's the reason having witnessed Wes end a relationship before on telly.

When he broke things off with fellow Love Islander Laura Anderson he said to pals in the villa that he was "happy but could be happier" before starting a relationship with Megan.

His latest Instagram post features a cryptic caption around the same subject that reads "Being happy is a way of life not a destination".

One curious fan commented "Happy...but could be happier" while another said "hurry up and wife Vanessa already".

Could history be about to repeat itself and Wes about to start a romance with Vanessa?