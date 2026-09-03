West End superstar Samantha Barks to host brand new show on Heart Musicals

3 September 2026, 08:30

Musical theatre star Samantha Barks will present a brand new show every Saturday afternoon.
Musical theatre star Samantha Barks will present a brand new show every Saturday afternoon. Picture: Global

By Claire Blackmore

Samantha Barks has carved out a glittering career in musical theatre, starring as Elsa in the original West End production of Frozen and winning an award for her portrayal of Éponine in Les Misérables.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

West End and Broadway superstar Samantha Barks has officially joined Heart Musicals as a brand new radio presenter.

The British actress and singer, 35, is stepping off stage every Saturday afternoon to host her very own show in the Heart studio from 12pm to 3pm.

Weekly from Saturday 5th September, she promises to share her passion for musical theatre across three hours of showstopping tunes, all from the greatest stage and screen musicals.

Her fresh slot will also feature exclusive Heart Musicals Acoustic performances – intimate, stripped-back versions of iconic songs you already know and love.

The UK superstar is best known for playing Éponine in Les Misérables.
The UK superstar is best known for playing Éponine in Les Misérables. Picture: Getty

"We’re going to be doing this every Saturday 12 till 3 and if you love musicals as much as me, then make sure you’re with me every weekend!," gushed Samantha when speaking about her radio role.

"We’ll hear from the stars, bring you the latest musical theatre news and have loads of your messages throughout the show too!

"I really want to hear from you guys and I want this to be our show. Our stagey little corner where we can be musical nerds together."

In one exciting feature, she's planning to invite listeners on-air to chat about the very first musical they ever saw.

She'll then ask them about the last one they watched and their all-time favourite in a revealing new game called ‘First, Last, Fave'.

Samantha is preparing to reveal some special memories and secret stories from her time in the industry, too – one that's been incredibly impressive so far.

She also wowed on stage as Elsa in the original West End production of Frozen.
She also wowed on stage as Elsa in the original West End production of Frozen. Picture: Getty

The UK superstar already boasts a glittering career and has appeared in award-winning, critically-acclimated productions including Frozen, Cabaret and Pretty Woman.

But it was in 2008 when Samantha first shot to stardom after placing third in Andrew Lloyd-Webber's BBC talent show I'd Do Anything, playing Nancy in Oliver!

Her major breakthrough arrived just a few years later when she wowed the crowds as Éponine in Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre in 2010.

Samantha then reprised her role for the 2012 film, batting off international competition and winning herself an Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer.

As for what's next, the Heart newcomer is preparing to star in upcoming musical The Greatest Showman, arriving at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Spring 2027.

Managing Editor Richard Steel admitted he was "hugely excited" to welcome such a gifted performer to the station.

In an official statement, he said: "She’s an incredible talent, a proper star on stage and screen, and someone our audience already loves.

"Her new Saturday show is going to become a real appointment to listen for musical theatre fans, and I can’t wait to hear her bring her personality, stories and genuine love of musicals to Heart every weekend.

"Plus, our team karaoke nights have just stepped up a notch!"

We've got no doubt it's going to be a musical smash-hit, especially since Hugh Jackman even came to the studio to help Samantha announce her news on Heart Breakfast.

Listen to Heart Musicals on DAB and Global Player, the official Heart app, and follow Heart Musicals on socials @thisisheartmusicals.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Jennifer Aniston has been slowly sharing more pictures of her life with boyfriend Jim Curtis (pictured)

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis reveals sweet details from their private relationship
Romeo Beckham has been showered with birthday messages from his family and girlfriend Kim Turnbull as he celebrated his 24th birthday.

Victoria and David Beckham celebrate son Romeo Beckham with the sweetest statement

Love Island's Tommy and Yasmin left the villa loved up in July 2026

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy still together?

Love Island

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are selling their beloved family home, Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash's sweet reason for leaving Pickle Cottage

Jamie and Amanda

You Snooze You Lose: How to join Heart Breakfast's exclusive Early Risers club!

Heart star Vogue Williams has given birth to a little baby boy.

Vogue Williams welcomes fourth child with Spencer Matthews and shares adorable first photos
Samraj and Mica, and Priya and Aidan, met during Love Island 2026.

Two Love Island 2026 couples have shared major relationship updates this week

Love Island

Lionel Richie told the crowd he felt "dizzy" and "strange" on Saturday night.

Lionel Richie 'rushed to intensive care' straight from concert after falling ill on stage

Sources said the "very simple" funeral was what "Dolly would have wanted".

Dolly Parton buried next to beloved husband Carl Dean after 'simple family funeral'

Vicky Pattison will take on an epic new charity stunt for Global's Make Some Noise.

Vicky Pattison to tackle gruelling 250-mile fitness challenge for Global's Make Some Noise

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The September moon is a special event in the astronomical calendar

September 2026 Harvest Moon date and why it's so special

Lifestyle

Arrangements for Dolly Parton's funeral have been released to the public.

Dolly Parton’s funeral plans revealed including service, flowers and how fans can pay tribute
Dolly Parton's reps have revealed how the country music singer died.

Dolly Parton's cause of death confirmed by heartbroken family in new statement

Dolly Parton has died

Country music icon Dolly Parton dies, aged 80

One ex-Love Islander decided not to attend the reality wedding.

Love Island star reveals 'weird' reason they rejected invite to Molly and Tom's wedding

Love Island

Lucy Davis told fans she was "grateful" for their support over the last two weeks.

Brave Lucy Davis shares inspiring message days after revealing terminal breast cancer news

Emily Atack shares stunning photos from her 'perfect' wedding to Alistair Garner.

Emily Atack shares snaps from 'perfect' wedding featuring McDonald's truck and two stunning cakes
17-year-old Justin brought his 3-year-old sister Jazmyn — “Jazzy” to the family — on stage for a heart-melting appearance.

Adorable moment Justin Bieber duetted 'Baby' with his 3-year-old sister Jazmyn

Music

Michael Owen’s son James (right) has opened up about the heartbreaking moment he had to abandon his dreams of becoming a footballer.

Michael Owen’s son James, 20, reveals ‘heartbreak’ after rare diagnosis

Hayden Panettiere’s final on-screen project has been revealed as a heartfelt appeal urging people to reconsider the way dolphins and whales are treated in captivity.

Hayden Panettiere's final TV project was a cause close to her heart

Claudia Winkleman is returning for The Celebrity Traitors 2 in autumn 2026

When does The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start?

TV & Movies

Michael Owen is one of the most recognisable English footballers of his generation.

Michael Owen facts: Age, wife, kids, football career and what he's doing now

Dolly Parton has been dominating the country music scene since she was a teenager

Dolly Parton facts: Where she's from, husband, children and incredible songs revealed

Hayden Panettiere sadly passed away aged 36

Hayden Panettiere facts: Age, TV shows and movies, children and dating history revealed

Love Island's Lorenzo has been negotiating a job since winning the 2026 series

Love Island winner Lorenzo makes unexpected career move post villa

Love Island

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be moving back to the UK

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving back to the UK?