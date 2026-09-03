West End superstar Samantha Barks to host brand new show on Heart Musicals

Musical theatre star Samantha Barks will present a brand new show every Saturday afternoon. Picture: Global

By Claire Blackmore

Samantha Barks has carved out a glittering career in musical theatre, starring as Elsa in the original West End production of Frozen and winning an award for her portrayal of Éponine in Les Misérables.

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West End and Broadway superstar Samantha Barks has officially joined Heart Musicals as a brand new radio presenter.

The British actress and singer, 35, is stepping off stage every Saturday afternoon to host her very own show in the Heart studio from 12pm to 3pm.

Weekly from Saturday 5th September, she promises to share her passion for musical theatre across three hours of showstopping tunes, all from the greatest stage and screen musicals.

Her fresh slot will also feature exclusive Heart Musicals Acoustic performances – intimate, stripped-back versions of iconic songs you already know and love.

The UK superstar is best known for playing Éponine in Les Misérables. Picture: Getty

"We’re going to be doing this every Saturday 12 till 3 and if you love musicals as much as me, then make sure you’re with me every weekend!," gushed Samantha when speaking about her radio role.

"We’ll hear from the stars, bring you the latest musical theatre news and have loads of your messages throughout the show too!

"I really want to hear from you guys and I want this to be our show. Our stagey little corner where we can be musical nerds together."

In one exciting feature, she's planning to invite listeners on-air to chat about the very first musical they ever saw.

She'll then ask them about the last one they watched and their all-time favourite in a revealing new game called ‘First, Last, Fave'.

Samantha is preparing to reveal some special memories and secret stories from her time in the industry, too – one that's been incredibly impressive so far.

She also wowed on stage as Elsa in the original West End production of Frozen. Picture: Getty

The UK superstar already boasts a glittering career and has appeared in award-winning, critically-acclimated productions including Frozen, Cabaret and Pretty Woman.

But it was in 2008 when Samantha first shot to stardom after placing third in Andrew Lloyd-Webber's BBC talent show I'd Do Anything, playing Nancy in Oliver!

Her major breakthrough arrived just a few years later when she wowed the crowds as Éponine in Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre in 2010.

Samantha then reprised her role for the 2012 film, batting off international competition and winning herself an Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer.

As for what's next, the Heart newcomer is preparing to star in upcoming musical The Greatest Showman, arriving at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Spring 2027.

Managing Editor Richard Steel admitted he was "hugely excited" to welcome such a gifted performer to the station.

In an official statement, he said: "She’s an incredible talent, a proper star on stage and screen, and someone our audience already loves.

"Her new Saturday show is going to become a real appointment to listen for musical theatre fans, and I can’t wait to hear her bring her personality, stories and genuine love of musicals to Heart every weekend.

"Plus, our team karaoke nights have just stepped up a notch!"

We've got no doubt it's going to be a musical smash-hit, especially since Hugh Jackman even came to the studio to help Samantha announce her news on Heart Breakfast.

Listen to Heart Musicals on DAB and Global Player, the official Heart app, and follow Heart Musicals on socials @thisisheartmusicals.

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