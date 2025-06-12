Westlife star Mark Feehily pulls out of 25-year celebrations following serious health issues

12 June 2025, 12:47

Weslife favourite Mark Feehily will not be taking part in the group's 25th anniversary celebration
Weslife favourite Mark Feehily will not be taking part in the group's 25th anniversary celebration. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Weslife favourite Mark Feehily will not be joining his bandmates in celebrating the group's 25th anniversary.

Westlife star Mark Feehily, 45, has revealed he will not be taking part in the band's 25th anniversary activities follow his recent health battles.

On Wednesday June 11 the iconic boyband announced they would be releasing new music, a new album and taking part in special concerts to celebrate this momentous occasion.

While Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan and Kian Egan, will be taking part in the celebrations, the group have confirmed that Mark will not be taking part.

This comes after the 45-year-old revealed he would be stepping down from Westlife in 2024 due to health issues after having a hernia removed and being treated for sepsis in 2020.

Mark Feehily will not be taking part in Weslife's 25th anniversary celebrations
Mark Feehily will not be taking part in Weslife's 25th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Getty

Announcing the news, Westlife wrote: "To our amazing fans, We would like to take this opportunity to share some very important news with you all.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 25th Anniversary celebrations... On the 9th February 2001 we kicked off our first ever world tour at the Newcastle Arena. Who would have thought we would still be here 25 years later?

"We have so many exciting plans to share with you very soon which will include new music, an album, special shows and many, many more surprises along the way.

"Sadly, Mark will be unable to join the celebrations. We hope he can join us back on stage when he is ready and able. He sends his love and positivity to you all as always.

"The four of us can't quite believe its been 25 years. We could only have dreamt of the continued love and loyalty you have consistently shown us around the world.

"We are so lucky to have all of you with us and we can't wait to celebrate together! Happy 25th To Us All! Love, Kian, Mark, Nicky & Shane x."

Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan and Kian Egan will carry on Westlife as a trio
Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan and Kian Egan will carry on Westlife as a trio. Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with words of support, with one follower writing: "I don’t know whether to cry with happiness that you’re finally coming back for your 25th year anniv or sob at the fact that mark won’t be joining you to celebrate it 😭🥺 I’m so overwhelmed…"

Another added: "Sending lots of love to Mark. ❤️ Hope he doing well... 🤔❤️"

Whilst a third stated: "Sending a huge love to @markusmoments we really hope that he is ok! We love you Mark! And amazing news boys! We can't wait for all these new things come on our way! Much love! ❤️❤️🇧🇷😘🥰"

Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily have performed together for years
Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily have performed together for years. Picture: Getty

Mark has been open about his various health issues, telling fans last year: "Most of you are aware that I have had some health challenges over the past while. It actually all started 3.5 years ago in August 2020 when I had surgery. Within a few days of this surgery I was in severe pain and was rushed into AandE."

He added: "I eventually ended that awful day in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) where I was informed that due to a complication with the surgery, I had developed severe 'Sepsis', a life-threatening infection that would require immediate emergency surgery to rectify the problem and basically save my life.

"I spent the next few months in hospital. It was during lockdown. For months, due to strict Covid restrictions, I was not allowed any visitors including my fiance and my then 10-month-old daughter. It was physically and mentally a very difficult time, not to mention traumatic having to spend so long in ICU."

Westlife are celebrating their 25th anniversary
Westlife are celebrating their 25th anniversary. Picture: Getty

Although he was discharged in December 2021, this wasn't the end of Mark's health woes.

He continued: "In late 2021, I became very ill in Newcastle before a concert and ended up back in AandE, this time being told I had pneumonia.

"I was told I had to go straight home to recover and regrettably miss the rest of the concerts that December. I was referred to a consultant who told me I needed more surgery which I went ahead with in May 2022 meaning I was forced to miss more of The Wild Dreams tour."

Mark went on to state: "Three months after that surgery, I tried my best to soldier on for you guys and to go back on tour but unfortunately the physical demands of the concerts and extensive travel were proving too much for me.

"I developed a very large 'incisional hernia' and I was told that I needed further surgery to fix it. This would be my fourth major surgery since the start of it all, but I had no option."

Westlife were formed in 1998. Original line-up Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Brian McFadden
Westlife were formed in 1998. Original line-up Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Brian McFadden. Picture: Alamy

The singing legend then announced he would step back from the band, saying: "It is with the utmost level of regret that I must now temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring until a time that I have had the chance to fully recover from the turbulent journey I have been through as an individual.

"Believe me, I wish things could be different! I would like to thank you so very much for your support and understanding of me and my health over the past few years."

Mark went on: "To Shane, Kian and Nicky, I love you three and I know you'll knock it out of the park. I'll be there with you in spirit for each and every show whilst you continue to fly the Westlife flag around the world.

"But for now, I have to make the right decision for my health and wellbeing, for my family, and for myself as a person. Please don't worry. Sending the most positive vibes in your direction, I will see you very soon beautiful people! WESTLIFE FOREVER! Love, Mark Feehily xx"

