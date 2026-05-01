Westlife's Nicky Byrne shares rare snap of his daughter, 12, as they celebrate "proud" milestone

Nicky Byrne has shared a proud family moment with fans. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Westlife singer marked his “little princess” Gia’s confirmation day with heartfelt photos, and fans couldn’t get over how much she resembles her mum.

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Nicky Byrne has shared a proud family moment with fans, marking a special milestone for his daughter, Gia.

The Westlife star took to Instagram to celebrate his 12-year-old daughter’s confirmation, which took place on April 29.

Posting a series of photos, Nicky stood alongside his daughter outside the church, affectionately referring to her as his "little princess."

Gia was dressed in a pale pink dress layered with a white cardigan, while her dad opted for a brown suit paired with a pink shirt.

Her mum, Georgina Ahern, coordinated in a white shirt and skirt, styled with heels and sunglasses.

Nicky Byrne posed with his daughter Gia, 12 . Picture: nickybyrneinsta

Standing side by side, Gia bore a striking resemblance to her mother, aside from her blonde hair, which she inherited from her famous dad.

Alongside the photos, Nicky also revealed a playful video filmed the night before the ceremony. In the clip, he and Gia kicked a football toward the camera; when it moved away, the scene transitioned to the pair dressed up for the big day.

In the caption, Nicky wrote: "Congratulations to our little princess Gia on her confirmation day."

Fans were quick to respond in the comments, sending their well wishes.

One wrote: "Love it, hope you enjoy your special day Gia, looking smashing."

Nicky Byrne shares Gia with Georgina whom he has been married to for 22 years. Picture: Georgina Ahern Byrne/Instagram

Another praised the video, adding: "Video transitions so smooth. Pretty Gia."

A third commented: “Beautiful like her mumma. Hope you all had an amazing day. Weather looks beautiful.”

Nicky shares Gia with Georgina, whom he has been married to for 22 years. The couple also have 19-year-old twin sons, Jay and Rocco.

Westlife was formed in 1998 when Nicky and Brian McFadden joined childhood friends Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily.

Nicky and wife Georgina have three children together. Picture: Getty

The group went on to become one of the most successful UK and Irish boybands, selling over 55 million records worldwide with hits including 'Flying Without Wings', 'You Raise Me Up' and 'Swear It Again'.

After disbanding in 2012, they reunited in 2018 to mark 20 years since their formation.

Before his music career took off, Nicky had ambitions in football, playing at youth level for Ireland and for Leeds United as a teenager.

Westlife was formed in 1998 when Nicky and Brian McFadden joined childhood friends Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily. Picture: Getty

He later moved into television, hosting RTÉ’s Football’s Next Star in 2012, competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, and even scoring in the 2014 charity match Soccer Aid, making him the only non-professional to have a goal in the televised game.

Nicky also represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016, though he did not progress to the final, and spent five years as a presenter on RTÉ 2fm.

Nicky and Georgina’s relationship stretches back to childhood — the pair met at school in North Dublin when they were just 12 years old, the same age Gia is now.

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"I was only 13, but I liked Georgina the moment I saw her," Nicky told The Irish Independent in 2015.

"She was a really classy girl with big blue eyes and was so friendly and polite. I could chat away to other girls, but I just froze around her."

Speaking about their long marraiage, Nicky added: "Georgina has been brilliant and really supportive and we're very happily married," he said.

"When Westlife ended, I was probably under her feet a bit too much at home, but now it's great because I go out to a fun job every day and still get to pick up the kids from school."

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