What did Brooklyn Beckham say about his parents? Read the statement in full

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed his side of the story and family feud. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Brooklyn Beckham finally addressed the family feud with his parents Victoria and David and brothers Cruz and Romeo - here's what he said on social media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham has finally addressed the rumoured family feud on Instagram and had plenty to say about his parents, David and Victoria, in the lengthy statement.

The oldest son of the family revealed issues had been brewing way before he and wife Nicola's wedding, and centres around their dislike for her and their pursuit of 'brand Beckham'.

Brooklyn, aged 26, decided it was time to put his side of the story across and on January 19th, he wrote six pages for Insta stories as he detailed multiple moments his parents and brothers, Cruz and Romeo, had made their relationship impossible. This incudes cancelling making Nicola's wedding dress, how Victoria "hijacked" his first dance and what really happened at David's 50th birthday.

He began: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

Brooklyn Beckham released a full statement on Instagram. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham addressed the relationship his wife had with his parents. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

He added: "Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

Brooklyn, who has 16.4million followers on Instagram, went on to add his "parents have been trying to endlessly ruin my relationship since before my wedding, it hasn't stopped".

Brooklyn Beckham made some bold claims about his wedding day in the statement too. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham's son addressed the rumours he missed his dad's 50th birthday celebrations. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

He also addressed the multiple rumours surrounding his wedding, which have for many been the root cause of this family feud. He accused Victoria of cancelling the wedding dress making at the '11th hour', revealed his parents were trying to get him to "sign away the rights to his name" and that his mum called him "evil" over wedding table layouts.

Brooklyn also wrote: "My wife has consistently been disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us uncomfortable."

He addressed his dad's 50th birthday celebrations too, where he states they did try to attend but once they were in London he was asked to leave his wife behind.

Brooklyn Beckham didn't hold back in his statement against his parents. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham signed off that he just wanted happiness and peace. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

The aspiring chef finished: "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

David and Victoria Beckham, who have never directly spoken about the fall out, are yet to respond to the statement.

