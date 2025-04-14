What did Mickey say to Ella? The CBB star's controversial comments revealed

Mickey Rourke made a controversial comment to Ella Rae Wise on CBB. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Ella Rae Wise was left emotional after Mickey Rourke made a comment towards her on Celebrity Big Brother.

This week fans of Celebrity Big Brother saw Mickey Rourke kicked off the show after his "unacceptable" language saw his fellow housemates break down in tears.

Following an altercation with Chris Hughes, Mickey was called into the diary room and sent packing by Big Brother. However this wasn't the only time the 72-year-old actor stepped over the line, with his words to JoJo Siwa prompting backlash online.

More recently viewers saw TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise become emotional after Mickey made a comment towards her which she didn't appreciate.

But what did Mickey say to Ella? Here are his controversial comments revealed.

Mickey Rourke has been kicked out of the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

What did Mickey say to Ella?

During the pirate task on Celebrity Big Brother, Ella told the group: "I have instructions for us all. We're not allowed in the bedroom, no one is allowed to touch the crisps or sweets."

Mickey then said: "I don't like them anyway," to which Ella added: "You've got to come with me."

The actor then quickly replied: "Come in you."

Ella then stated: "No, come with me" while Danny Beard said: "Mickey, you can't make them jokes."

This made the TOWIE star feel emotional, with Ella going on to state: "It's fine, you can be just someone, but be mindful of what it can trigger in other people, because it's made me feel very uneasy."

Ella Rae Wise was left in tears after Mickey Rourke's comments. Picture: ITV

Soon after this, Mickey got into an argument with Chris Hughes, which eventually led to the 72-year-old being booted from the CBB house due to unacceptable behaviour.

Speaking to Big Brother after his confrontation with Chris, Mickey said: "Yes sir. I did wrong. I apologise. I’m sorry. I can’t take it back, you know, I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing.

"‘Cause I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry. I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt.

"Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I’m sorry about that."

Mickey Rourke has been a controversial character on CBB. Picture: ITV

After being told he would be removed from the show, Mickey said: "I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know.

"And I’m sorry for that. I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot. I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress. I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen."