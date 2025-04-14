What did Mickey say to Ella? The CBB star's controversial comments revealed

14 April 2025, 12:31

Mickey Rourke made a controversial comment to Ella Rae Wise on CBB
Mickey Rourke made a controversial comment to Ella Rae Wise on CBB. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Ella Rae Wise was left emotional after Mickey Rourke made a comment towards her on Celebrity Big Brother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week fans of Celebrity Big Brother saw Mickey Rourke kicked off the show after his "unacceptable" language saw his fellow housemates break down in tears.

Following an altercation with Chris Hughes, Mickey was called into the diary room and sent packing by Big Brother. However this wasn't the only time the 72-year-old actor stepped over the line, with his words to JoJo Siwa prompting backlash online.

More recently viewers saw TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise become emotional after Mickey made a comment towards her which she didn't appreciate.

But what did Mickey say to Ella? Here are his controversial comments revealed.

Mickey Rourke has been kicked out of the Celebrity Big Brother house
Mickey Rourke has been kicked out of the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

What did Mickey say to Ella?

During the pirate task on Celebrity Big Brother, Ella told the group: "I have instructions for us all. We're not allowed in the bedroom, no one is allowed to touch the crisps or sweets."

Mickey then said: "I don't like them anyway," to which Ella added: "You've got to come with me."

The actor then quickly replied: "Come in you."

Ella then stated: "No, come with me" while Danny Beard said: "Mickey, you can't make them jokes."

This made the TOWIE star feel emotional, with Ella going on to state: "It's fine, you can be just someone, but be mindful of what it can trigger in other people, because it's made me feel very uneasy."

Ella Rae Wise was left in tears after Mickey Rourke's comments
Ella Rae Wise was left in tears after Mickey Rourke's comments. Picture: ITV

Soon after this, Mickey got into an argument with Chris Hughes, which eventually led to the 72-year-old being booted from the CBB house due to unacceptable behaviour.

Speaking to Big Brother after his confrontation with Chris, Mickey said: "Yes sir. I did wrong. I apologise. I’m sorry. I can’t take it back, you know, I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing.

"‘Cause I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry. I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt.

"Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I’m sorry about that."

Mickey Rourke has been a controversial character on CBB
Mickey Rourke has been a controversial character on CBB. Picture: ITV

After being told he would be removed from the show, Mickey said: "I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know.

"And I’m sorry for that. I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot. I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress. I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Mickey Rourke has been sent home from CBB

Mickey Rourke leaves Celebrity Big Brother house due to 'unacceptable behaviour' after Chris Hughes incident
Mickey Rourke's appearance has changed over the years

Mickey Rourke before and after: His plastic surgery transformation explained

Mickey Rourke admitted he was suffering with life-long struggles.

CBB star Mickey Rourke's rocky road to fame as he opens up about difficult childhood

TV & Movies

The CBB fees have been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother fees: How much each housemate is being paid revealed

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson are rumoured to be dating

Are Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson dating? Their rumoured relationship explained

Trisha was given a terminal diagnosis after her breast cancer returned.

Inside Trisha Goddard's gruelling cancer journey from terminal diagnosis to treatment

Mark Wright brought his daughter Palma into the Heart studios

Mark Wright brings baby Palma into the Heart studios!

Fans are hoping Adolescence will return for another season

Will there be an Adolescence season 2? Everything we know about another series

Jacqui Burfoot's dad has opened up about his daughter's TV nuptials.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui's dad reveals why her family refused to attend TV wedding

Married at First Sight

Rhi and Jeff have revealed their exciting plans for the future.

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff share shock baby news in sweet relationship update

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

All the eateries offering 'Kids Eat Free' deals and mini meals for just £1.

Where kids eat for free during Easter holidays 2025

Lifestyle

Supermarket are switching up their opening hours over the four-day Easter weekend.

Which supermarkets are open over Easter? Bank holiday hours for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and more

Lifestyle

The huge attraction is set to open in 2031.

Universal Studios UK: Everything we know about the thrilling new theme park

Lifestyle

JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs spoke out against Mickey Rourke's comments on CBB

JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs brands Mickey Rourke a 'dangerous person' and slams 'unacceptable' comments
Mickey Rourke has received a warning from CBB after comments made to JoJo Siwa

CBB star Mickey Rourke issued formal warning after 'offensive' JoJo Siwa comments

Two MAFS Australia contestants are moving in together

Two MAFS Australia stars reveal they’re moving in together after splitting from partners

Married at First Sight

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

The full Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been teased.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: Full list of confirmed housemates

TV & Movies

Stacey and Joe come to blows in episode two of their reality show.

Stacey Solomon left frustrated after Joe Swash lets kids cause chaos at Pickle Cottage

Trisha admitted she doesn’t want her CBB housemates to 'pity' her.

Trisha Goddard shares brave reason she signed up for CBB despite terminal cancer battle

TV & Movies

Michael Fabricant has opened up about his hair

Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig? The truth about the CBB star's hair

Mickey Rourke's acting career has been revealed

Mickey Rourke facts: Actor's age, net worth, films, partner and boxing career revealed

JoJo Siwa's personal life has been revealed

JoJo Siwa facts: Singer's age, net worth, height, partner and career revealed

Trisha Goddard is taking part in CBB

Trisha Goddard facts: Presenter's age, husband, children and net worth revealed

Chris Hughes is taking part in CBB

Chris Hughes facts: Love Island star's age, girlfriend and career revealed

Donna Preston is an actress and writer set to appear in CBB

Donna Preston facts: Actor's age, partner and career explained