What does 'Ich Komme' mean? Erika Vikman's controversial Eurovision song lyrics explained

17 May 2025, 20:00

What does 'Ich Komme' mean?
What does 'Ich Komme' mean? Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's why Erika Vikman's Eurovision song for Finland has divided opinions and caused controversy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Finland’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is making headlines — and raising eyebrows. Popstar Erika Vikman is set to represent the country with her bold and controversial song Ich Komme, released on January 16, 2025.

Written and produced by Christel Roosberg and Jori Roosberg, the track is a daring blend of Finnish and German lyrics, performed primarily in Finnish with a striking chorus delivered in German.

The repeated phrase 'Ich komme' — which literally translates to "I am coming" — carries a deliberate double meaning. While it can mean simply 'I'm on my way' in everyday German, it is also widely recognised as a sexual innuendo, adding a provocative edge to the performance.

The song’s suggestive tone has reportedly prompted intervention from Eurovision organisers. According to Finnish media, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has asked Vikman to tone down elements of her stage performance, citing concerns about its explicit nature.

Speaking to Expressen, a Swedish newspaper, Vikman confirmed the EBU's requests, stating: “It’s not just one thing, it’s everything — my clothes, what the song is about, how I move on stage. The EBU has said it’s a bit too sexual. They want to cover my butt.”

Finland’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is making headlines
Finland’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is making headlines. Picture: Alamy

What does 'Ich komme' mean?

In neutral or everyday use, 'Ich komme' can simply mean someone is on their way or arriving somewhere - like 'Ich komme gleich' which means 'I'm coming (right away).'

However, in certain contexts, especially in pop culture or music (such as Erika Vikman’s Eurovision 2025 song), it can carry sexual innuendo, meaning 'I'm climaxing' or 'I'm about to orgasm.' This double meaning is often intentional in entertainment or provocative performances.

'Ich komme' by Erika Vikman lyrics

[Intro]

(I'm coming)

[Verse 1]

Night falls, heart beats, they fall in love

Moon rises, earth arches, my gates are open (Hey)

[Pre-Chorus]

I am Erika, welcome

You are like gorgeous, trance god

Just make yourself at home, do what you want

And when you come, I'll come with you

[Chorus]

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And before you come, I hear you screaming

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And to that, I scream out loud, "I'm coming"

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And together we come and be like

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

It's like that when you fall in love

(Wonderful)

[Verse 2]

I am Erika, nice to meet you

I'll dance with you evеn a wedding waltz, but naked

[Pre-Chorus]

I am Erika, you're full of stamina

Hit mе once again, grab my ass

And when you want more love, just shout, "Encore"

And, baby, I'm coming

[Chorus]

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And again when you come, I hear you screaming

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And all I can do is to cry, "I'm coming"

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And together we come and be like

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

It's like that when you fall in love

[Bridge]

Let go and let it happen

Baby, surrender and come with me

The stars in your eyes and me on top of you

Baby, you deserve only good

Let go and let it happen

Baby, you can still fall in love with yourself

Stars in your eyes and me on top of you

Baby, you deserve only good

[Outro]

(I'm coming, I'm coming) I'm coming

(I'm coming, I'm coming) Fall in love

(I'm coming, I'm coming) Hey, baby

(I'm coming, I'm coming) It's like that when you fall in love

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Sophie Elis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson

Why has Sophie Ellis-Bextor replaced Ncuti Gatwa as UK Eurovision spokesperson?

Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 hosts: Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 final running order

Eurovision 2025 final running order: Full list of when each country will perform

Britain's Got Talent will not air on Saturday

Why is Britain's Got Talent not on tonight? TV schedule change explained

How long is the Eurovision Song Contest on for and when does it end?

Eurovision 2025 runtime: How long is the Song Contest on for and when does it end?

Lovebirds Jacqui and Clint have fallen out with former bride Katie.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint's bitter feud with cast mate Katie explained

Married at First Sight

Remember Monday are an up and coming country band

Remember Monday facts: Members, songs and music history revealed

Celine Dion is rumoured to be performing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Is Celine Dion performing at Eurovision 2025?

Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Georgia Toffolo and Daniel Radcliffe feature in The Sunday Times Rich List.

40 richest people in the UK revealed

James Argent, 37, has released a short statement to the press following his arrest on the Costa del Sol

James Argent releases statement after he's arrested for domestic violence against girlfriend

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The finance guru urged travellers to book insurance asap.

Martin Lewis reveals 'golden rule' to follow when booking a summer holiday

Lifestyle

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on 'replacing' Kaleb Cooper on 'Clarkson's Farm'

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on 'replacing' Kaleb Cooper on Clarkson's Farm

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has opened up about her 11-stone weight loss

Alison Hammond reveals why she didn't use weight loss jabs after shedding 11-stone

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen have split

Love Island All Star winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen announce split

Love Island All Stars 2025

Eurovision's best songs

Eurovision's 20 best songs ever, ranked

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has announced her pregnancy

Atomic Kitten singer pregnant with first child after decade-long fertility struggle

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts?

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts? Meet the surrogate partner therapists

Alison Hammond has explained how she lost weight

Alison Hammond reveals what she eats in a day after 11-stone weight loss

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she really feels after losing out at the BAFTA awards

Stacey Solomon faces backlash over response to losing BAFTA

Remember Monday are the UK entrant for The Eurovision Song Contest 2025

How to vote for the UK in Eurovision 2025 explained

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 favourites: Latest betting odds revealed

Viewers have been wondering where Virgin Island is filmed

Where is Virgin Island filmed? Stunning location revealed

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Married at First Sight

Ranvir Singh was rushed to hospital

Ranvir Singh rushed to hospital for 'urgent surgery' following health emergency

Stacey Solomon wore her wedding dress to the BAFTAs

Stacey Solomon reveals 'sad' reason she wore wedding dress to the BAFTAs