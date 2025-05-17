What does 'Ich Komme' mean? Erika Vikman's controversial Eurovision song lyrics explained

What does 'Ich Komme' mean? Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Here's why Erika Vikman's Eurovision song for Finland has divided opinions and caused controversy.

Finland’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is making headlines — and raising eyebrows. Popstar Erika Vikman is set to represent the country with her bold and controversial song Ich Komme, released on January 16, 2025.

Written and produced by Christel Roosberg and Jori Roosberg, the track is a daring blend of Finnish and German lyrics, performed primarily in Finnish with a striking chorus delivered in German.

The repeated phrase 'Ich komme' — which literally translates to "I am coming" — carries a deliberate double meaning. While it can mean simply 'I'm on my way' in everyday German, it is also widely recognised as a sexual innuendo, adding a provocative edge to the performance.

The song’s suggestive tone has reportedly prompted intervention from Eurovision organisers. According to Finnish media, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has asked Vikman to tone down elements of her stage performance, citing concerns about its explicit nature.

Speaking to Expressen, a Swedish newspaper, Vikman confirmed the EBU's requests, stating: “It’s not just one thing, it’s everything — my clothes, what the song is about, how I move on stage. The EBU has said it’s a bit too sexual. They want to cover my butt.”

Finland’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is making headlines. Picture: Alamy

What does 'Ich komme' mean?

In neutral or everyday use, 'Ich komme' can simply mean someone is on their way or arriving somewhere - like 'Ich komme gleich' which means 'I'm coming (right away).'

However, in certain contexts, especially in pop culture or music (such as Erika Vikman’s Eurovision 2025 song), it can carry sexual innuendo, meaning 'I'm climaxing' or 'I'm about to orgasm.' This double meaning is often intentional in entertainment or provocative performances.

'Ich komme' by Erika Vikman lyrics

[Intro]

(I'm coming)

[Verse 1]

Night falls, heart beats, they fall in love

Moon rises, earth arches, my gates are open (Hey)

[Pre-Chorus]

I am Erika, welcome

You are like gorgeous, trance god

Just make yourself at home, do what you want

And when you come, I'll come with you

[Chorus]

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And before you come, I hear you screaming

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And to that, I scream out loud, "I'm coming"

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And together we come and be like

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

It's like that when you fall in love

(Wonderful)

[Verse 2]

I am Erika, nice to meet you

I'll dance with you evеn a wedding waltz, but naked

[Pre-Chorus]

I am Erika, you're full of stamina

Hit mе once again, grab my ass

And when you want more love, just shout, "Encore"

And, baby, I'm coming

[Chorus]

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And again when you come, I hear you screaming

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And all I can do is to cry, "I'm coming"

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

And together we come and be like

(I'm coming, I'm coming)

It's like that when you fall in love

[Bridge]

Let go and let it happen

Baby, surrender and come with me

The stars in your eyes and me on top of you

Baby, you deserve only good

Let go and let it happen

Baby, you can still fall in love with yourself

Stars in your eyes and me on top of you

Baby, you deserve only good

[Outro]

(I'm coming, I'm coming) I'm coming

(I'm coming, I'm coming) Fall in love

(I'm coming, I'm coming) Hey, baby

(I'm coming, I'm coming) It's like that when you fall in love