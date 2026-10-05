What happened to Alison Hammond? Latest health update revealed

Alison Hammond has kept fans up to date with her health after being taken to hospital. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The This Morning presenter was forced to leave the ITV show after suffering heart palpitations.

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Alison Hammond was forced to step away from a live episode of This Morning last week which she was presenting alongside Dermot O'Leary.

Being taken to hospital on October 2nd after feeling unwell, fans and colleagues were left with huge concerns over her health and sudden exit.

However, later that day, she took to her Instagram to reassure her followers and give an update on her condition.

The presenter, 51, was forced to leave Friday's programme (October 2) after becoming unwell while presenting alongside Dermot O'Leary. Picture: ITV

Following an advert break, O'Leary addressed the audience and revealed that his co-host had been forced to step away (pictured). Picture: Getty

What happened to Alison Hammond and why was she in hospital?

On her first update, she spoke to her phone camera and explained she had experienced heart palpitations while on the This Morning set.

Alison explained: "I know you're all worried about me. Honestly, I am fine, first of all.

"I'm getting me old ticker checked out. I had a little bit of a palpitation, and now I'm getting it all checked out, but I think I'm okay."

She added she hoped the incident had been caused by anxiety, saying: "I'm hoping it was just a little panic attack or something like that."

The health scare unfolded during Friday's live broadcast, where viewers were initially given little explanation for her sudden absence. However following an advert break, Dermot addressed the audience and revealed his co-host had been forced to step away.

"Welcome back to This Morning. Alison is feeling a little unwell, so she's just had to duck out," he said.

Alison Hammond later appeared from her hospital bed to update viewers on her condition. Picture: Getty

Alison had been seen clutching her chest at the edge of the camera frame before Dermot helped her away from the sofa.

The presenter later spoke directly to viewers, apologising for having to leave the programme in the middle of the broadcast.

She joked about still being camera-ready, telling fans: "Look how good I look! Still got my make-up on from This Morning. Lush."

Alison subsequently shared another update after receiving her test results, revealing they had come back clear and that she had returned home.

Having reassured fans that her tests were clear, the presenter ended her latest update on a positive note, telling followers she hoped to see them again soon and would be taking a rest for the time being.

Alison has been a familiar face on British television for more than two decades, first appearing on This Morning in 2003 before becoming one of the programme's main presenters in 2021.

She initially rose to fame after appearing as a contestant on Big Brother in 2002 and went on to feature on shows including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

Over the years, she has become known for her upbeat personality and high-profile celebrity interviews, including a memorable appearance playing Connect 4 with Beyoncé.

Away from This Morning, Hammond is also a presenter on The Great British Bake Off, where she co-hosts alongside comedian Noel Fielding.

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