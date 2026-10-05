What happened to Alison Hammond? Latest health update revealed

5 October 2026, 14:13

Alison Hammond looking glamorous on the red carpet
Alison Hammond has kept fans up to date with her health after being taken to hospital. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The This Morning presenter was forced to leave the ITV show after suffering heart palpitations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Hammond was forced to step away from a live episode of This Morning last week which she was presenting alongside Dermot O'Leary.

Being taken to hospital on October 2nd after feeling unwell, fans and colleagues were left with huge concerns over her health and sudden exit.

However, later that day, she took to her Instagram to reassure her followers and give an update on her condition.

The presenter, 51, was forced to leave Friday's programme (October 2) after becoming unwell while presenting alongside Dermot O'Leary.
The presenter, 51, was forced to leave Friday's programme (October 2) after becoming unwell while presenting alongside Dermot O'Leary. Picture: ITV
Following an advert break, O'Leary addressed the audience and revealed that his co-host had been forced to step away (pictured)
Following an advert break, O'Leary addressed the audience and revealed that his co-host had been forced to step away (pictured). Picture: Getty

What happened to Alison Hammond and why was she in hospital?

On her first update, she spoke to her phone camera and explained she had experienced heart palpitations while on the This Morning set.

Alison explained: "I know you're all worried about me. Honestly, I am fine, first of all.

"I'm getting me old ticker checked out. I had a little bit of a palpitation, and now I'm getting it all checked out, but I think I'm okay."

She added she hoped the incident had been caused by anxiety, saying: "I'm hoping it was just a little panic attack or something like that."

The health scare unfolded during Friday's live broadcast, where viewers were initially given little explanation for her sudden absence. However following an advert break, Dermot addressed the audience and revealed his co-host had been forced to step away.

"Welcome back to This Morning. Alison is feeling a little unwell, so she's just had to duck out," he said.

Alison Hammond in a leopard print dress on the red carpet
Alison Hammond later appeared from her hospital bed to update viewers on her condition. Picture: Getty

Alison had been seen clutching her chest at the edge of the camera frame before Dermot helped her away from the sofa.

The presenter later spoke directly to viewers, apologising for having to leave the programme in the middle of the broadcast.

She joked about still being camera-ready, telling fans: "Look how good I look! Still got my make-up on from This Morning. Lush."

Alison subsequently shared another update after receiving her test results, revealing they had come back clear and that she had returned home.

Having reassured fans that her tests were clear, the presenter ended her latest update on a positive note, telling followers she hoped to see them again soon and would be taking a rest for the time being.

Alison has been a familiar face on British television for more than two decades, first appearing on This Morning in 2003 before becoming one of the programme's main presenters in 2021.

She initially rose to fame after appearing as a contestant on Big Brother in 2002 and went on to feature on shows including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

Over the years, she has become known for her upbeat personality and high-profile celebrity interviews, including a memorable appearance playing Connect 4 with Beyoncé.

Away from This Morning, Hammond is also a presenter on The Great British Bake Off, where she co-hosts alongside comedian Noel Fielding.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Jeremy Clarkson was left bemused after an ambulance arrived at Diddly Squat Farm (pictured, left)

Jeremy Clarkson issues hilarious Diddly Squat update after ambulance dash

The Celebrity Traitors series two cast has been unveiled.

The Celebrity Traitors 2026 star-studded cast confirmed - meet the full line-up

The Traitors

The Celebrity Traitors is back for 2026 with a star-studded line-up

Celebrity Traitors 2026 start time and episode schedule revealed

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off 2026 has an intense filming schedule to keep up with

The Great British Bake Off filming secrets revealed

TV & Movies

The Inbetweeners movie is already in talks for a fourth according to TV insiders

Future of Inbetweeners already in talks as producers 'want to keep up momentum'

TV & Movies

Lee Ryan and wife Verity Paris have confirmed they are expecting another baby together

Blue's Lee Ryan confirms baby number seven in amazing family video

Parenting

The Great British Bake Off is back on our TV screens from 22nd September

The Great British Bake Off start time and episode schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Pete Wicks has revealed whether he has plans to marry Olivia Attwood after the couple recently made their relationship Instagram official.

Pete Wicks reveals if he plans to marry Olivia Attwood after going Instagram official

TV & Movies

Heart Christmas Live with NatWest date, tickets and lineup revealed

Heart Christmas Live with NatWest date and lineup revealed

Alison Hammond has been it a relationship with David Putman for three years

Alison Hammond has said the sweetest things about younger boyfriend David

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Heart Dance Beats For Your Feet

Trending on Heart

The Sugababes are officially back with new music, releasing their new single ‘Ghost’ as they announce their first album from the original trio in 26 years.

Sugababes confirm epic new music plans after 26-year break

Music

Fans hoping for a full The Inbetweeners reunion may have to accept that not every familiar face will be making the trip back to the big screen.

The Inbetweeners creators break silence on cast and plot speculation

TV & Movies

Nathan Sykes has confirmed he's expecting his first baby with his wife

The Wanted star confirms 'we've been keeping a little secret' in cute announcement

Taylor Swift has sent fans into theory overdrive with the surprise announcement of her new single 'Patient Zero'

Taylor Swift fans have a theory about what 'Patient Zero' really means

Music

Ruby Wax's daughter Marina Bye has landed a role in the new Inbetweeners movie, and has already been spotted on set wearing a wedding dress.

Inbetweeners's movie secures famous actress's daughter for cast

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton stole the show with her heart amethyst necklace

Why Kate Middleton's red carpet jewellery was so significant

The Great British Bake Off 2026 featuring Nigella Lawson, Paul Hollywood and Noel Fielding

The Great British Bake Off twist everyone is talking about

TV & Movies

Prue Leith announced her departure from The Great British Bake Off early in 2026

The real reason behind Prue Leith's Great British Bake Off exit

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off has welcomed 12 amazing new contestants into the famous white tent

Meet the 12 Great British Bake Off 2026 contestants

TV & Movies

Michelle Keegan is proudly taking on her first detective role in ITV's The Blame

Michelle Keegan's new series The Blame - release date, cast and episode schedule

TV & Movies

Richard E. Grant is one of Britain's most recognisable actors, with a TV and Hollywood film career spanning more than four decades.

Richard E. Grant facts: Actor's age, height, films, wife, children and more

TV & Movies

King Kenny has gone from making prank videos on YouTube to becoming one of Britain's best-known content creators, as well as a trained boxer.

King Kenny facts: YouTube star's real name, age, height, girlfriend, career and more

Maya Jama is one of the Traitors in the second series of The Celebrity Traitors

Maya Jama facts: TV presenter's age, height, boyfriend and career explained

Joanne McNally has become one of Ireland's best-known comedians, rising from the Dublin comedy scene to become a huge name in stand-up, podcasting and television.

Joanne McNally facts: Age, height, boyfriend, career and more

Joe Lycett is one of Britain's best-known comedians, having gone from performing stand-up in Birmingham to becoming a familiar face on some of the UK's biggest TV shows.

Joe Lycett facts: Comedian's age, height, partner, son, career and more

James Acaster has become one of Britain's most recognisable comedians.

James Acaster facts: Where he's from, age, height, girlfriend, career and more