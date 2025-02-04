What happened between Luca Bish and Samie Elishi? Their secret Love Island romance revealed

Samie Elishi and Luca Bish share a romantic past. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Stars contestants Luca Bish and Samie Elishi appear to have had a dalliance on the outside world.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Samie Elishi has just entered the Love Island All Stars villa as one of the newest bombshells, however it has now been revealed that she and Luca Bish may have some unfinished business.

Whilst Samie and her Islander ex Tom Clare are no longer together, the 24-year-old is hoping her second time on the show will be more successful as she meets her fellow Islanders.

However it looks like her romantic past with Luca could become an integral part of the series, much to Grace Jackson's dismay.

Here is everything we know about Luca and Samie's romance as they reunite in the Love Island All Stars villa.

Samie Elishi has entered the Love Island All Stars villa. Picture: ITV

What happened between Samie and Luca?

It appears that Samie and Luca were in contact prior to meeting in the villa, with the pair sending a DM to each other on the outside world. They currently follow each other on Instagram and Samie has made her feelings for Luca clear.

Speaking prior to entering the villa, Samie revealed she would be keen to connect with Luca, revealing: "Luca, I feel like he's very much a bit of me looks wise and watching him on this series, I like that he’s in touch with his emotional side.

"He’s been the voice of reason throughout the whole Villa, I’m always saying ‘thank god someone said that…finally!’."

Samie Elishi knows Luca Bish outside the villa. Picture: ITV

When asked if she wouldn't mind stepping on Grace's toes, Samie said: "Him and Grace look like they're going fine, but you can’t believe everything you see.

"The game is the game, this is what happens. If he does have a good thing with Grace and stays with her, then he wasn’t for me. She’s a bombshell too so she gets it. What will be will be. I’m not the deciding factor about it, it’ll be up to Luca at the end of the day."

Luca Bish is currently coupled up with Grace Jackson. Picture: ITV

Viewers have seen a glimpse of Luca's feelings towards Samie, with him telling the boys: "Panic button… yeah, I fancy her but my connection is so good with Grace, I wouldn’t probably get that with her."

In a conversation between the two, Samie states: "I fancy you, I think you’re good looking."

Luca then replied: "I think you’re good looking", while Samie teased, “So you fancy me?”

Later around the firepit Luca confessed: "My mind is shot to bits, man", with Curtis asking: "Is it because of this whole Samie situation? Do you feel like you’re confused?"

Luca went on to reply: "I genuinely don’t know."

Love Island: All Stars continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX