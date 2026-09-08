What time is the NTAs 2026 and how long are they on for?

The NTAs 2026 red carpet is preparing to welcome the UK's hottest stars. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Britain's biggest and best TV personalities are stepping out to celebrate the National Television Awards 2026 tonight. Here's everything you need to know, including what time the ceremony kicks off, how long it lasts and who's been nominated.

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The UK's best-loved celebrities are gearing up for a glitzy evening of celebrations tonight as the National Television Awards 2026 kicks off in just a matter of hours.

Soap stars, presenters, actors and TV personalities from Alison Hammond to Claudia Winkleman are hitting the red carpet for the annual event, which celebrates the best of British talent in the industry, voted for by the public.

Branded "television's biggest night of the year", the glamorous awards ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Arena and is attended by an exciting mix of celebrities and viewers.

So, what time is the NTAs 2026 on TV? Where can you watch it? How long is it on for? Who's hosting? And who are this year's nominees? Here's all the info you need ahead of this evening's NTAs.

The event is often dubbed as "television's biggest night of the year". Picture: Getty

What time is the National Television Awards 2026 on TV?

The National Television Awards 2026 begins on Tuesday 8th September at 8pm and is scheduled to end at 10.30pm.

The coverage lasts for 2.5 hours, which has been officially confirmed by the event's social media account @officialntas.

How to watch the National Television Awards 2026 on TV

All the juicy action from The National Television Awards 2026 will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX, straight from The O2 in London.

Who is hosting the National Television Awards 2026?

The Masked Singer UK's Joel Dommett is hosting the National Television Awards 2026 for the sixth year in a row.

The popular comedian will be joined by former reality stars turned podcasters Pete Wicks and Sam Thomson, who are behind-the-scenes gathering all the gossip from the night.

It will be the third consecutive year the Staying Relevant duo are returning to host the red carpet.

Their exclusive interviews with British showbiz royalty will be live-streamed on social media – catch all the action on Instagram @officialntas.

Full list of National Television Awards 2026 nominees

The NTAs has 15 categories in total, see the full list of nominees below:

Reality Competition

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Race Across the World

The Celebrity Traitors

The Traitors

New Drama

A Woman of Substance

Believe Me

Heated Rivalry

I Fought The Law

The Other Bennet Sister

Quiz Show

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase

Authored Documentary

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix

Our Girls: The Southport Families

Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home

Sir Chris Hoy: Cancer, Courage and Me

Returning Drama

Blue Lights

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Stranger Things

Trigger Point

Claudia Winkleman has been nominated for best TV presenter. Picture: Getty

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Claudia Winkleman

David Attenborough

Stacey Solomon

Reality Docuseries

At Home With The Furys

Clarkson’s Farm

Fletchers’ Family Farm

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Stacey & Joe

Comedy

Amandaland

Changing Ends

Last One Laughing

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Not Going Out

Drama Performance

Ella Bruccoleri, Mary Bennet, The Other Bennet Sister

Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife

Ruth Jones, Elena Ravenscroft, Run Away

Sheridan Smith, Ann Ming, I Fought The Law

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Gladiators

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

The Graham Norton Show

The Masked Singer

Would I Lie to You?

Serial Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out has been nominated for a NTA. Picture: BBC

Serial Drama Performance

Aaron Thiara, Ravi Gulati, EastEnders

Gareth Pierce, Todd Grimshaw, Coronation Street

Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale

Paul Bradley, Nigel Bates, EastEnders

Sue Devaney, Debbie Webster, Coronation Street

Factual Entertainment

24 Hours in Police Custody

Gogglebox

Secret Garden

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Daytime

Good Morning Britain

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

Loose Women

Scam Interceptors

This Morning

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great British Bake Off

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer

The Great Pottery Throw Down

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