What time is the NTAs 2026 and how long are they on for?
8 September 2026, 11:38
Britain's biggest and best TV personalities are stepping out to celebrate the National Television Awards 2026 tonight. Here's everything you need to know, including what time the ceremony kicks off, how long it lasts and who's been nominated.
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The UK's best-loved celebrities are gearing up for a glitzy evening of celebrations tonight as the National Television Awards 2026 kicks off in just a matter of hours.
Soap stars, presenters, actors and TV personalities from Alison Hammond to Claudia Winkleman are hitting the red carpet for the annual event, which celebrates the best of British talent in the industry, voted for by the public.
Branded "television's biggest night of the year", the glamorous awards ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Arena and is attended by an exciting mix of celebrities and viewers.
So, what time is the NTAs 2026 on TV? Where can you watch it? How long is it on for? Who's hosting? And who are this year's nominees? Here's all the info you need ahead of this evening's NTAs.
What time is the National Television Awards 2026 on TV?
The National Television Awards 2026 begins on Tuesday 8th September at 8pm and is scheduled to end at 10.30pm.
The coverage lasts for 2.5 hours, which has been officially confirmed by the event's social media account @officialntas.
How to watch the National Television Awards 2026 on TV
All the juicy action from The National Television Awards 2026 will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX, straight from The O2 in London.
Who is hosting the National Television Awards 2026?
The Masked Singer UK's Joel Dommett is hosting the National Television Awards 2026 for the sixth year in a row.
The popular comedian will be joined by former reality stars turned podcasters Pete Wicks and Sam Thomson, who are behind-the-scenes gathering all the gossip from the night.
It will be the third consecutive year the Staying Relevant duo are returning to host the red carpet.
Their exclusive interviews with British showbiz royalty will be live-streamed on social media – catch all the action on Instagram @officialntas.
- READ MORE: Are Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks dating?
Full list of National Television Awards 2026 nominees
The NTAs has 15 categories in total, see the full list of nominees below:
Reality Competition
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
- I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
- Race Across the World
- The Celebrity Traitors
- The Traitors
New Drama
- A Woman of Substance
- Believe Me
- Heated Rivalry
- I Fought The Law
- The Other Bennet Sister
Quiz Show
- Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Richard Osman’s House of Games
- The 1% Club
- The Chase
Authored Documentary
- Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth
- Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix
- Our Girls: The Southport Families
- Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home
- Sir Chris Hoy: Cancer, Courage and Me
Returning Drama
- Blue Lights
- Bridgerton
- Call the Midwife
- Stranger Things
- Trigger Point
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Claudia Winkleman
- David Attenborough
- Stacey Solomon
Reality Docuseries
- At Home With The Furys
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Fletchers’ Family Farm
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
- Stacey & Joe
Comedy
- Amandaland
- Changing Ends
- Last One Laughing
- Mrs Brown’s Boys
- Not Going Out
Drama Performance
- Ella Bruccoleri, Mary Bennet, The Other Bennet Sister
- Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife
- Ruth Jones, Elena Ravenscroft, Run Away
- Sheridan Smith, Ann Ming, I Fought The Law
- Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Gladiators
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Masked Singer
- Would I Lie to You?
Serial Drama
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
- Aaron Thiara, Ravi Gulati, EastEnders
- Gareth Pierce, Todd Grimshaw, Coronation Street
- Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale
- Paul Bradley, Nigel Bates, EastEnders
- Sue Devaney, Debbie Webster, Coronation Street
Factual Entertainment
- 24 Hours in Police Custody
- Gogglebox
- Secret Garden
- Sort Your Life Out
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Daytime
- Good Morning Britain
- James Martin’s Saturday Morning
- Loose Women
- Scam Interceptors
- This Morning
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer
- The Great Pottery Throw Down