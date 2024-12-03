When did George Michael die and what was his cause of death?

3 December 2024, 14:02

George Michael was a legendary singer in the 80s and 90s
George Michael was a legendary singer in the 80s and 90s. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

It's the time of year we all think of the Wham! singer but when and how did he pass? Here's the full information.

George Michael was only 53 years old when the world found out the sad news he had died unexpectedly.

At a time of year when the singer becomes a household name again, thanks to his popular festive music hit 'Last Christmas', everyone becomes curious as to when he died and what the actual cause of death was.

Rising to fame in band Wham!, George was an 80s and 90s legend from performing alongside band member Andrew Ridgeley to going on to his solo career where he had top hits including 'Careless Whisper', 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' and 'Freedom!'.

So as we get ready for a month full of George's vocals on the Christmas radio, and as we celebrate 'Last Christmas' turning 40 - here's when and how the pop star went.

George Michael singing on stage
George Michael sadly passed away at Christmas time in 2016. Picture: Getty

When did George Michael die?

George's family, friends and fans all said goodbye to George Michael on Christmas Day 2016.

Eight years ago, the London born star died at home and was found by boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. At the time, Thames Valley police released a statement that said his death was "unexplained but not suspicious".

George Michael rose to fame in 80s pop band Wham! alongside Andrew Ridgeley
George Michael rose to fame in 80s pop band Wham! alongside Andrew Ridgeley. Picture: Getty

How did George Michael die?

Following his death, an autopsy was completed which gave "inconclusive results" meaning further investigations needed to be made over the following months.

In the end, Michael's cause of death was declared as natural causes.

A statement from the coroner read: "Enquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.

"No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."

George Michael was finally laid to rest on March 29th during a small and private funeral.

It was believed to be held at Highgate Cemetery, near his home in North London, three months after his death in Oxfordshire.

His family released the statement: "We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today.

"Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend. George Michael's family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support."

