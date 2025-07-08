When Kate Middleton will be at Wimbledon 2025

Is Kate Middleton at Wimbledon this year? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales' attendance at Wimbledon 2025 is yet to be confirmed, however, fans are hopeful to see her in the Royal Box later this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales, 43, is one of the biggest tennis fans in the Royal Family and the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, making her appearance at Wimbledon every year a moment to remember.

Originally known as Kate Middleton to many, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has only missed one year of The Championships since she joined the Royal Family in 2011. This was in 2013 when she was due to give birth to Prince George.

Last year, in 2024, Princess Kate's appearance at Wimbledon was much more significant as it was unknown whether she would be able to attend amid her cancer treatment. However, she looked in good spirits as she watched the finals of the Gentlemen's Singles alongside her daughter, Charlotte.

While many expect the Princess of Wales to be in attendance for Wimbledon 2025, nothing has been confirmed by the palace. This comes after Kate opened up about the struggles of returning to "normal life" following cancer treatment, a struggle which is believed to be connected to her pulling out of Royal Ascot this year.

The Princess of Wales received a standing ovation as she attended Wimbledon in 2024 amid her cancer battle. Picture: Getty

Is Kate Middleton at Wimbledon this year?

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is expected to attend Wimbledon 2025, however, nothing has been confirmed by the palace.

If she does make an appearance at The Championships, however, it is believed it will be over the weekend of Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, when the Ladies and Gentlemen finals are expected to take place.

As royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Princess Kate is tasked with presenting the trophies to the winner and runner-up, as she has done for many years now.

One of the things that could stop Kate from attending Wimbledon this year is her current struggle with returning to working life following her treatment for cancer.

On June 18 this year, the Princess cancelled her appearance at Royal Ascot, which was attended instead by Prince William, King Charles III and her mother, Carole Middleton.

At the time, the public showed concern for the Princess - especially following her health battle - but it was reported shortly after that Kate was simply trying to find the right balance as she returns to work amid her recovery.

Around a week later, the Princess of Wales returned to royal duties as she visited a hospital in Colchester, Essex, to see their well-being garden, which offers a restorative space for patients, NHS staff and visitors.

The Princess of Wales presents the players with their trophies at the Wimbledon final. Picture: Getty

During the visit, in a conversation with fellow cancer survivors, Kate opened up about the difficulties of returning to "normal" following cancer treatment, giving the public a better understanding of the struggles of an ongoing recovery.

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult," the Princess of Wales said.

She went on: "You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to, and actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable."