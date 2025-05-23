When was Clarkson's Farm season four filmed?

Fans of the show are gearing up for the latest instalment of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

By Claire Blackmore

Clarkson’s Farm is back on our screens this May – but when was season four actually filmed? Here's everything we know about the Amazon Prime show's busy production schedule.

Clarkson’s Farm has returned to Prime Video for its long-awaited fourth season, with Jeremy Clarkson giving viewers an insight into his daily duties and new ventures down at Diddly Squat.

This series, the 65-year-old star is joined by his partner Lisa Hogan, fan favourite Kaleb Cooper, and "Cheerful" Charlie Ireland as he tackles everyday dramas, but there is also a new face on the farm.

Harriet Cowan, a 24-year-old nurse from Derbyshire, has joined the team to help the former Top Gear presenter navigate his never-ending list of chaotic challenges in the latest instalment of the show.

With the harvest to tackle, a run-down pub to renovate, crops to sow, animals to feed and money to make, the Chadlington crew have had their work cut out this last year – which sparks the question, when was it all filmed?

Clarkson's Farm season four is back on Amazon Prime. Picture: Amazon Prime

When was Clarkson's Farm season four filmed?

While the first few episodes of Clarkson’s Farm season four landed on Amazon Prime on Friday 23rd May, most of the series was captured in the early part of 2024.

Last year, dad-of-two Kaleb took a break from filming to tour the UK with his one-man show The World According to Kaleb, which ran from 25th January 2024 to 11th March 2024.

His absence gave the eight-part series a starting time-stamp of last winter, as he left Jeremy "in the lurch" for most of the chilly season.

Series four began filming in early 2024 and wrapped during late summer. Picture: Amazon Prime

Jeremy also previously opened up about the filming timeline for Clarkson's Farm, hinting that while they start early on in the year, production usually put down their cameras around September.

When asked about the release date for season four, he told Times Radio last August: "We’re likely to wrap up filming for season 4 in a couple of weeks. After editing and translating, it should be out around May."

Antics on Diddly Squat line-up with Jeremy's dates as he and Kaleb famously came to blows during the 2024 harvest, which led to the farmhand branding his celebrity boss "incompetent".

In the UK, the harvest season begins around July and runs through until October (depending on the crop or vegetable), meaning some scenes would have been captured during late August and maybe even early September.

The new season sees Jeremy open a pub in Oxfordshire. Picture: Amazon Prime

Jeremy's latest venture also gave fans a hint at when much of the new season played out in real-time.

In 2024 he decided to buy, renovate and open a pub, fulfilling his long-term dream of starting a farm-to-fork establishment – one that could also serve his famous beer, Hawkstone Lager.

The Farmer's Dog, located in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire, opened on Friday 23rd August 2024, proving the cameras were rolling last summer.

Since then, the telly legend-turned-farmer revealed that filming never really stops as cameras constantly follow him down at Diddly Squat.

Revealing that everyone was exhausted by the extensive schedule, he said the Clarkson's Farm production team were scheduled to take a well-earned break after season five wrapped, which is thought to be in the works right now.

He said: "Whatever happens we'll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out.

"We've been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest."