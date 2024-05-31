Where can I watch Clarkson's Farm and how many episodes are there in season 3?

31 May 2024, 14:04

Clarkson's Farm stars Jeremy Clarkson
Clarkson's Farm stars Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Clarkson’s Farm season three dropped earlier in May and the wholesome show just got a whole lot more wholesome. So where can you watch Clarkson’s Farm and how many episodes are there to get through?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson’s Farm may star Jeremy Clarkson but the real stars of the show are the helping hands on the farm. From Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland and Jeremy’s girlfriend Lisa Hogan, to the delightfully impossible-to-understand Gerald Cooper.

The show has slowly amassed a huge fanbase of people who enjoy watching Jeremy’s highs but we must admit, it’s also hilarious to watch his lows.

After netting a profit of only £144 in his first season, taking into account just how much Diddly Squat Farm cost, it’s no wonder Jeremy ventured into new business avenues for the farm including a Farm Shop that fans can actually go and visit and buy produce from!

So regardless if you’re a fan of the show already or you’re just looking for your next binge. Here’s where and how you can watch Clarkson’s Farm and how many episodes there are in season three.

Jeremy Clarkson netted a profit of only £144 in his first season
Jeremy Clarkson netted a profit of only £144 in his first season. Picture: Instagram: @diddlysquat.farmshop

Where can I watch Clarkson’s Farm?

All seasons of Clarkson’s Farm are available on Prime Video. Half of season three dropped on the 3rd of May whilst the second half aired a week later on the 10th of May.

To access Prime Video, if you don’t already have an account, you’ll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.

The fan favourites from the show are the helping hands on the farm
The fan favourites from the show are the helping hands on the farm. Picture: Instagram: @diddlysquat.farmshop

But before you dive in you should know what you’re getting into, so what is season three about?

Well, the streaming platform’s synopsis reads that the farm is "facing some seriously daunting challenges.

"The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure."

If that sounds absolutely gripping to you, then now you know where to go.

Clarkson's Farm is available on Prime Video
Clarkson's Farm is available on Prime Video. Picture: Alamy

How many episodes are there in season 3 of Clarkson's Farm?

Every season of Clarkson’s Farm so far has followed the same format of eight episodes titled with one word summarising what the episode will be about.

Season three’s titles and blurbs are as follows according to the streaming platform.

1. Unfarming

"We return to Diddly Squat to find the farm in turmoil. The Council has shut down the restaurant, the weather is making planting crops impossible and costs are on the up. Jeremy needs to formulate a new plan to get his farm through the year."

2. Porking

"Jeremy sets to work getting the farm ready for its newest residents, some Sand and Black pigs. Meanwhile, Kaleb is annoyed when he spots someone else drilling in his fields."

3. Jobbing

"It’s Christmas time on the farm and Kaleb gives Jeremy a festive surprise. However, their relationship becomes strained as they bicker while getting on with the farm's winter jobs."

4. Harrowing

"Jeremy treats Kaleb to something he hopes will help with this farming, and Lisa and Jeremy discover just how tough being pig farmers can be."

Every season of Clarkson’s Farm has exactly eight episodes
Every season of Clarkson’s Farm has exactly eight episodes. Picture: Instagram: @diddlysquat.farmshop

5. Healing

"Spring has sprung and rejuvenated Jeremy’s farming the unfarmed idea, as he takes on multiple new projects to try and turn a profit from his unused land. And there are some one-week-old arrivals to the farm to lift everyone’s spirits."

6. Mushrooming

"Jeremy’s mushroom empire begins to appear all-consuming as he struggles to keep on top of his newest venture and Kaleb and Charlie are off to London for a very important meeting."

7. Parking

"Team Diddly assemble for a much-needed building project and Jeremy brings in the Chairman of the British Deer Society to help with the deer management issues on the farm."

8. Calculating

"Harvest time arrives and is tenser than ever, as Jeremy and Kaleb find out how profitable both Jeremy’s new projects and Kaleb’s arable farming have been this year."

