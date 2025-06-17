Where is Aggie MacKenzie now? Star's new life and feud with Kim Woodburn revealed

17 June 2025, 13:18 | Updated: 17 June 2025, 13:54

Aggie MacKenzie co-presented How Clean Is Your House? alongside Kim Woodburn.
Aggie MacKenzie co-presented How Clean Is Your House? alongside Kim Woodburn. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Aggie MacKenzie co-hosted the popular Channel 4 series How Clean is Your House? alongside the late Kim Woodburn.

Aggie MacKenzie is best known for her no-nonsense approach to whipping dirty homes into shape in the Channel 4 series How Clean Is Your House?

The Scottish broadcaster, 69, co-presented the reality show for seven years alongside the Queen of Clean, Kim Woodburn, who sadly passed away following a short illness on 16th June.

The eccentric pair gained a legion of loyal followers during their time on TV thanks to their on-screen chemistry and ability to transform disgusting hovels into sparkling new havens.

But once the popular series, which first aired in 2003, came to an end in 2009, the dynamic duo moved on to new projects.

The TV duo hosted the Channel 4 show from 2003–2009.
The TV duo hosted the Channel 4 show from 2003–2009. Picture: Getty

Expert cleaner Kim, who died aged 83, became an opinionated panellist on shows including Loose Women and This Morning.

Before her death, she famously starred in a string of reality shows from Celebrity Big Brother to I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

But while Kim was causing mayhem as a TV personality, Aggie decided to stick to daytime presenting – just without her original on-screen partner.

The pair shot to fame with their no-nonsense attitudes.
The pair shot to fame with their no-nonsense attitudes. Picture: Getty

Where is Aggie MacKenzie now?

Following her departure from Channel 4's How Clean Is Your House? the journalist and broadcaster made the move to ITV.

She hosted 50 episodes of Storage Hoarders, which saw Aggie assist a bunch of overwhelmed homeowners in reorganising their lives and selling old belongings.

Once that series had wrapped in 2013, she made a handful of guest appearances on shows including STV’s The Hour, Celebrity Masterchef and Dancing on Ice.

By 2017, it appeared that the mother-of-two had reached her fill of the cameras and decided to completely change tact.

When she hit her 50s, the ex-cleaner chose to leave the bright lights of fame behind her and retrain as a yoga teacher.

She now runs one-to-one and group classes from her North London home, teaching mainly beginners and level 2 yogis, and also hosts yoga retreats around the world.

Aggie also fronted 50 episodes of Storage Hoarders on ITV.
Aggie also fronted 50 episodes of Storage Hoarders on ITV. Picture: Alamy

Speaking of the new chapter in her life, Aggie wrote on her official website: "Since I turned 50, in an attempt to delay decrepitude, I’ve taken up yoga, Pilates, running and cycling.

"I’ve biked across Kenya in aid of Women Against Cancer, London to Paris on behalf of Mind, and London to Brighton for Macmillan. In July 2017 I completed an 18-month training as a yoga teacher.

"I’m particularly interested in good food and and wine. I’m a member of the Wine Society and a few years ago produced a cook book with my gorgeous sons Rory and Ewan.

"Both are now working as chefs in central London (they rarely cook for me, though – always working!)"

Kim and Aggie's feud explained

Aggie Mackenzie and Kim Woodburn famously clashed on camera, but it seemed their bad blood extended off-screen too.

Behind the scenes the pair endured a fraught relationship, often butting heads with their "chalk and cheese" personalities.

In fact Aggie said it had got so bad, the How Clean Is Your House? co-stars hadn't spoken in years.

The presenter-turned-yoga teacher previously spoke of their difficult partnership, revealing to GB News: "I think we're chalk and cheese, and so different from each other.

"Kim is not the most straightforward person. I'm somebody who just likes to get on and Kim had a very difficult beginning, a difficult childhood and I think in her home, growing up, there was lots of conflict, many rows and she spent a lot of her childhood in a children's home.

"And I think for her, it's kind of normal to have conflict and I think that if things are calm and easy, I think she found that quite difficult. That's not me, I like it easy peasy. There were lots of highs, and a few lows."

The TV duo often butted heads on camera.
The TV duo often butted heads on camera. Picture: Getty

Aggie also revealed how their friendship finally fell apart, explaining: "We were doing panto in Brighton. I was so shocked and upset and angry. I lost my rag with her.

"I said, 'You’ve really overstepped the mark now! We carried on working together for quite a while but the only speaking we did was on camera. It had all come to a bitter end. We’ve never spoken since.

"We were never friends. Far from it. Kim was such a big, damaging part of my life. I feel she almost destroyed me. I know that sounds extreme but she was this massive powerful figure.

"I was frightened of her. Everyone was. It's like any bully - they push and push and push. There were no boundaries, no limitations. It was as if Kim felt more entitled to the job, status and money than me.

"She was the 'main man' and the show could not go on without her. I was ordinary and dispensable."

