Where is Bridget Jones filmed? All the Mad About the Boy locations revealed

18 February 2025, 15:08

The filming locations behind the hit romcom have been revealed.
The filming locations behind the hit romcom have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

From leafy Hampstead to stunning scenes in The Lake District – here's where Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy was filmed.

Bridget Jones has come a long way since her spinster days, with the latest chapter revealing some huge life changes for everyone's favourite singleton.

In Mad About the Boy, Renée Zellweger's iconic character tackles life as a widower with two children to raise, a messy love life to untangle and a whole new world to navigate, literally.

The single mum has swapped her old Borough flat for the leafy suburbs of Hampstead, hangs out with Shazza and the gang in North London and takes her toyboy to dinner in Notting Hill.

So as Bridget gets comfortable in her shiny new environment, we take a look at all the filming locations used in the latest flick.

Where was Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy filmed?

The mother-of-two now resides in leafy Hampstead.
The mother-of-two now resides in leafy Hampstead. Picture: Alamy

Hampstead

Bridget and her two children, Billy and Mabel, have settled in the affluent area of Hampstead for their final chapter.

It plays home to the forty-something's impressive townhouse, which sits just up the road from the famous Hampstead Heath, and is also where the kids go to school.

Bridget ditched her SE1 postcode for the sought-after suburb when she married human rights lawyer Mark Darcy a decade before.

Leaving single life and central London behind her, Mad About the Boy's director Michael Morris explained why he landed on the pretty location for Bridge.

Bridget's kids go to school in leafy North London.
Bridget's kids go to school in leafy North London. . Picture: Alamy

"It was fabulous shooting in Hampstead. Everywhere you look is beautiful," he said.

"If you're a Hampstead resident, you might be cursing the name of the film, because we were really present and one thing that Hampstead doesn't have is wide streets. I apologise! It was done with love."

Hampstead Heath

Renée Zellweger and Leo Woodall were spotted shooting a series of romantic scenes in the stunning London spot between May and August 2024.

The lush location also played host to Bridge's first meet-cute with hunky toyboy Roxster, in which she had to be rescued from an old oak tree.

Hampstead Heath sits on the widow's doorstep.
Hampstead Heath sits on the widow's doorstep. Picture: Alamy

The Old Queen’s Head, Islington

Despite living above a pub in previous movies, it seems Bridget moved to pastures new as she's spotted glugging wine with her best friends Shazza, Tom and Jude in a slew of new establishments in Mad About the Boy.

The gang hit up the Old Queen’s Head on Essex Road in Islington for a night out at the start of the movie.

"It's extraordinary inside," revealed the director. "We shot at night and we were there until 5am. I think we used at least one of their bar staff."

The Spaniards Inn, Hampstead

Towards the end of the film, the same tight-knit crew head to one of Hampstead's most iconic (and reportedly haunted) pubs, The Spaniards Inn, for a Christmassy catch-up.

Bridget meets her best friends in The Old Queen’s Head, Islington.
Bridget meets her best friends in The Old Queen’s Head, Islington. Picture: Alamy

Borough Market

Bridget heads back to her old haunt and decides to meet love interest Roxster at Borough Market for their first date.

In a nod to fans of the earlier films, the Hampstead park warden sweetly asks his date if she knows the area at all.

The director explained: "I wanted to echo the shot in the first film where Bridget is in her bunny costume walking through a deserted Borough Market.

"We showed up and it was, like: 'This place is never deserted!' You almost can’t do anything there.

We managed to [get the shot] through the brilliance of our location department."

Bridget returned to Borough Market in Mad About the Boy.
Bridget returned to Borough Market in Mad About the Boy. Picture: Alamy

Portobello Road

Despite alluding to being in Borough Market, Bridget and Roxster's cool date spot – the Electric Diner – is actually in Notting Hill.

Explaining the reason behind switching locations in the movie, he said: "I've always really liked the look of the Electric Diner – the barrel vaults are really visual and I wanted them to sit at the bar and have depth on both sides.

"But there is a really interesting little bar in Borough, The Sheaf, that has a vaulted structure, so I felt [the cheat] was okay."

Bridge joins Mr. Wallaker on a trip to the Lake District.
Bridge joins Mr. Wallaker on a trip to the Lake District. Picture: Alamy

The Lake District, Cumbria

After accidentally claiming she was 'outdoorsy' to her son Billy's teacher, Bridget was signed up to the school's extra-curricular field trip.

Romance sparked between the single mum and Mr Wallaker on the rainy adventure, which was filmed in a stunning part of The Lake District.

Want to mirror their outward bound escapade? The most breathtaking scenes were filmed in Thirlmere, specifically Steel End Road.

