Where is Ozzy Osbourne buried? Black Sabbath rocker's final resting place revealed

Ozzy Osbourne has been laid to rest in the grounds of his Buckinghamshire home. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away in July leaving his heartbroken widow Sharon Osbourne to carry out his final wish – so where is Ozzy Osbourne buried?

Ozzy Osbourne's final resting place has been revealed after his grieving family held a private funeral at their home in Buckinghamshire following the rocker's shock death, aged 76.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who died on 22nd July, was buried in the grounds of the famous clan's sprawling English manor, honouring the late father-of-five's very last request.

With the help of his heartbroken widow Sharon, 72, and the couple's children, Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, the heavy metal icon was granted his final wish of remaining at the Osbourne's UK pad forever.

So where exactly is Ozzy buried? And what were his funeral arrangements? Here we delve into the Birmingham-born musician's plans for the after-life.

Where is Ozzy Osbourne buried?

Ozzy's beloved wife Sharon fulfilled her late husband's last wish by burying him in the grounds of their Grade II listed home, Welders House, in the village of Jordans in Buckinghamshire.

The married couple first bought the UK property in 1993 after they fell in love with its isolated location.

According to reports, the 'Prince of Darkness' was laid to rest next to a "beautiful" lake on the family-owned land on Thursday 31st July 2025.

Following his public funeral the day before, which saw thousands of fans flood the streets of Birmingham, loved ones bid farewell to the legendary musician in an "incredibly emotional" private send-off.

Ozzy's family attended the public funeral in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

A family friend told The Sun: "Ozzy’s service was a beautiful tribute. As well as tears, there was laughter.

"Everyone at the service just wanted to support Sharon and the kids, it has been an awful time.

"Toasts were raised, memories were shared - it was a very fitting goodbye.

"Ozzy wanted his final place of rest to be at home and he is buried at a beautiful point on the lake.

"As well as the ‘Ozzy f***ing Osbourne’ wreath, which made people smile, there was another floral tribute which spelt out ‘Ozzy’ that was placed by the fountain on the lake.

"There was a stage where people including Yungblud, who grew very close to Ozzy in recent years, were set to pay tribute to him.

"The day was incredibly emotional. Pictures of Ozzy were dotted throughout the house and a photograph of him was given to everyone who attended to take home with them."

Ozzy is buried in the grounds of Welders House, purchased by The Osbournes 1993. Picture: Getty

Who attended Ozzy Osbourne's private funeral?

Ozzy Osbourne's family reportedly held an intimate service for the rock icon at their family home with 110 close friends and loved ones.

Alongside the heavy metal star's beloved spouse Sharon, the couple's kids, Aimee, Kelly and Jack, put on a brave face at their dad's private send-off.

The singer's son Louis, 50, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, accompanied his half-siblings to the funeral at the Osbourne's home in Jordans.

Also among the mourners were stars including Ozzy's Black Sabbath bandmates, Metallica’s James Hetfield, Yungblud, Sir Elton John, Marilyn Manson, and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

What were Ozzy Osbourne's funeral plans?

Ozzy previously spoke about his funeral plans and revealed exactly how he pictured his final send-off.

In 2011, he told the Times: "I honestly don't care what they play at my funeral - they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and 'We Are The Diddymen' if it makes 'em happy. But I do want to make sure it's a celebration, not a mope-fest.

"I'd also like some pranks - maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin, or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of 'death'.

"There'll be no harping on the bad times. It's worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives.

"So by any measure, most of us in this country - especially rock stars like me - are very lucky. That's why I don't want my funeral to be sad - I want it to be a time to say, 'Thanks'."

The Black Sabbath singer was paraded through the streets of Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

What was Ozzy Osbourne's last wish?

The Black Sabbath frontman made his last wishes clear in his 2010 autobiography, I Am Ozzy.

Revealing what he wanted to happen following his passing, he wrote: "Eventually death will come, like it comes to everyone.

"I've said to Sharon: 'Don’t cremate me, whatever you do.' I want to be put in the ground, in a nice garden somewhere, with a tree planted over my head.

"A crabapple tree, preferably, so the kids can make wine out of me and get p***ed out of their heads.

"As for what they’ll put on my headstone, I ain't under any illusions. If I close my eyes, I can already see it. Ozzy Osbourne, born 1948. Died, whenever. He bit the head off a bat."