Where's Wally: The Movie

Where's Wally is making the move from the page to the movies.

MGM are to make a film about the much loved character - known as Waldo in the United States.

MGM President Jonathan Glickman said: "We are thrilled to be bringing the search for Waldo to the big screen. Along with our partners at Classic Media, we look forward to making a worldwide adventure that will appeal to 'Where's Waldo? fans of all ages."

Millions of people around the world have spent hours searching for Wally or Waldo in the puzzle books, 55 million have been sold in 38 countries.

His red and white striped jumper and hat has also been worn by thousands around the world for charity appeals or world record attempts!