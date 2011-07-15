Who are Bucks Fizz?

A landmark court ruling's due later as to who can legally use the name of the 80s group 'Bucks Fizz'.

Disputes still rage between Bobby G and the other three 1981 members.

When Bobby G, Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston took to the Eurovision stage in Dublin in 1981, all seemed well.



Three UK number 1s followed - but there have been FIFTEEN members of the band since - and a court case stretching back to 2001 as to who can call themselves Bucks Fizz.



Now it's a court ruling 'Making Its Mind Up'



