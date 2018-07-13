Who is Ayda Field? Robbie Williams’ wife and potential X Factor judge details revealed including Fresh Meat and Instagram
13 July 2018, 16:59 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 13:51
The Loose Women star could join husband Robbie Williams on The X Factor panel - but what do we know about the actress?
Actress and TV personality Ayda Field - born Ayda Sabahat Evecan - was born in Los Angeles in May, 1979 to a Turkish father and American mother.
Ayda first stepped into the limelight in 2000 and kickstarted her acting career on US soap opera Days of Our Lives.
After her marriage to UK music legend Robbie Williams shot her to fame in the UK, Ayda joined the panel of ITV's Loose Women.
Her other screen credits include Netflix series Paranoid, and sitcom Back to You.
Ayda Field steps out to support husband Robbie Williams at a launch event (Credit - GETTY)
Ayda Field to judge on The X Factor
When did Ayda marry Robbie Williams?
Ayda Field starred in Fresh Meat
The actress showed off her comedic chops when she made an appearance in the final series of British comedy Fresh Meat.
Ayda took on the role of university support officer Rosa who enjoyed a brief fling with Kingsley Owen, played by Outnumbered star Joe Thomas.
Ayda Field on Instagram and Twitter
Boasting an impressive 319,000 followers, Ayda can be found on Instagram under the handle aydafieldwilliams.
She regularly posts fitness updates, backstage snaps from Loose women and hilarious moments with husband Robbie Williams.
Ayda currently doesn't use Twitter, but if she does join The X Factor then surely it's only a matter of time until she joins the social media platform.
Ayda Field avoids questions about The X Factor while on Loose Women