Who is Dorothy in Wicked For Good? British actress's identity revealed

24 November 2025, 15:20

The actress stepping into Garland’s legendary ruby slippers has now been revealed as Bethany Weaver (pictured)
The actress stepping into Garland’s legendary ruby slippers has now been revealed as Bethany Weaver (pictured). Picture: Instagram/Universal Pictures

By Giorgina Hamilton

After months of secrecy, the mystery behind the girl in the ruby slippers has been solved.

After more than a year of speculation, the mystery surrounding who would play Dorothy Gale in Wicked: For Good has finally been solved.

The blockbuster musical marks the conclusion to director Jon M. Chu’s two-part cinematic adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s beloved novel — itself inspired by the record-breaking stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman.

The first instalment, Wicked, released in 2024, became a global phenomenon, grossing more than £600 million worldwide and winning two Oscars.

After more than a year of speculation, the mystery surrounding who would play Dorothy Gale in Wicked: For Good has finally been solved. Picture: Universal Pictures

Wicked: For Good | Final Trailer

It reintroduced audiences to the story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), two women whose friendship and rivalry shape the fate of Oz.

The sequel, Wicked: For Good, brings audiences closer to the familiar world of The Wizard of Oz and, crucially, to Dorothy Gale herself.

But unlike Judy Garland’s 1939 version, this Dorothy remains mostly hidden from view.

The actress stepping into Garland’s legendary ruby slippers has now been revealed as Bethany Weaver, a 30-year-old choreographer, dancer and actress from Surrey.

The revelation came only as the end credits rolled, confirming Weaver’s casting after Universal Pictures kept her identity tightly under wraps throughout the film’s marketing campaign.

Bethany, who has worked extensively on the West End and recently choreographed the musical Asmahan, has long been vocal about her love for Wicked.

Back in 2022, she even posted on Instagram that she was “aggressively manifesting that one day I will be in Wicked!” — a statement that now feels delightfully prophetic.

Bethany Weaver’s career so far has been firmly rooted in theatre and choreography. In addition to Asmahan, she has performed in Rumi the Musical and Broken Wings the Musical, and she is also a qualified Pilates instructor.

On Instagram earlier this year, she wrote: “When I’m not performing, choreographing or acting, you’ll find me here on the reformer, at the barre or on the mat. I’m so grateful for the mini empire I have built for myself that allows me to live the life I have always dreamed of.”

Fans of the Wicked universe had been guessing for months who would portray Dorothy in the second film.

Early rumours suggested everyone from pop singer Madison Beer to Matilda the Musical star Alisha Weir might have been cast as the Kansas farm girl.

But Jon M. Chu, who directed both Wicked and Wicked: For Good, deliberately chose to keep the character in the shadows.

The director explained that Dorothy’s inclusion was always meant to be subtle: “I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with,” Chu told People before the film’s release.

“It is still Elphaba and Glinda’s journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it.”

In Wicked: For Good, Dorothy appears briefly on-screen, seen from behind or in profile, but her face is never fully revealed.

The decision mirrors her treatment in the Wicked stage musical, where Dorothy is heard but never seen.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey love their Wicked journey together

Bethany’s Dorothy appears along the Yellow Brick Road, calling out to the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) to wait for her so she can return to Kansas — but beyond that, she remains a fleeting presence.

Chu said the creative choice was intentional. “She’s probably more in this story than in the show, and yet not taking over the story,” he explained. “I wanted everyone’s Dorothy to be their Dorothy.”

Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, praised the director’s restraint. “I think that’s such a wonderful thing to do,” she told Empire, “because then everyone gets to keep the Dorothy that they know.”

