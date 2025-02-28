Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend? Inside Little Mix star's relationship with Jordan Stephens

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have been dating since 2020. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The Little Mix star fell for the Rizzle Kicks singer during lockdown – here's how their relationship has blossomed since.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is currently head over heels for her Rizzle Kicks boyfriend Jordan Stephens.

The couple met during lockdown and have continued to build on their relationship ever since, despite preferring to keep it out of the spotlight.

Almost five years down the line, it looks as though the pop pair are sailing off into the sunset together, supporting each other in the latest chapters of their lives.

Here, we look at the low-key couple's relationship timeline, from those flirty early days to now.

The musicians began messaging during COVID. Picture: Alamy

When did Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens get together?

The celebrity rumour mill first began swirling when the two were spotted out in public in July 2020, but it seems Jade and Jordan had been messaging for a few months by then.

In May that same year, reports claimed the pair were spotted on a string of social-distanced dates and were beginning to fall for each other.

Jade said they make a good match as they are both "laid back". Picture: Instagram

The Little Mix star confirmed the couple met during COVID, telling the Metro in 2020: "I ended up meeting someone in lockdown which is strange.

"I quite enjoyed doing it that way. We had real dates and really got to know each other. I wouldn’t say I was looking for anyone at the time."

By September, the loved-up musicians had gone official on Instagram, sharing sweet stories of each other during their down time.

When quizzed about their budding romance, Jade also revealed to Jonathan Ross on his show: "It was through a friend. [Jordan] messaged a friend of mine and said he was interested so I slid in the DMs.

"I'd been doing this for quite a while because I'd been single for a while and I kept getting pied left, right and centre and I thought 'Do you know what? I'll give it another go.'"

She continued: "We did a few Zoom dates in lockdown... And then we had a socially distanced date in Greenwich Park. It was nice. It was nice doing it that way because we got to know each other really well."

The couple regularly share their love on social media. Picture: Instagram

Do Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens live together?

According to reports, the lovebirds moved in quite quickly into their relationship due to lockdown restrictions.

Jade told Metro in 2020 that she lived "with friends" but her "boyfriend was isolating with us at home".

It's not clear if the two continued to live with one another after COVID rules were lifted, but the pop star explained she was grateful for the time they had at home.

"Anyone who has supported you through hard times is really important, it’s quite special seeing that. It’s the one positive to come out of this," she said.

The pair enjoyed a holiday to Costa Rica in 2024. Picture: Instagram

What has Jade said about boyfriend Jordan?

Since the couple met, both Jade and Jordan have shared plenty of cute moments on social media.

Speaking about their compatibility to Metro, she gushed: "Me and Jordan… we are a good match. We are so chilled out, we are horizontal!"

The duo have travelled the world together, holidaying in Costa Rica in January 2024, with Jade posting some snaps of their trip.

Next to one photo of her and Jordan on Instagram, she wrote: "Boyfriend’s job on holiday: great company, encourage new adventures, take photos of me and tell me how great I look."

Jade and Jordan shared a "magical" trip to Kenya in February 2025. Picture: Instagram

In February 2025, they embarked on an "unforgettable" trip to Kenya together.

Sharing a snap of their safari holiday on Instagram, Jade wrote: "Started the year on a safari trip in Kenya and it was the most breathtaking, magical and grounding experience.

"Anyone who knows me will confirm my undying love for any David Attenborough doc or nature doc in general but seeing this in real life?! I’ll never be over it.

"I [love] Mother Earth. thank you to all of the beautiful and wonderfully kind people who made our trip unforgettable ♥️."

Jade and Jordan dressed as Aladdin and Jasmin for Halloween 2022. Picture: Instagram

Jade and Jordan also share a love for fancy dress, continuing to blow fans away every year with their epic Halloween costumes.

Opting for couples costumes, the two have transformed into Aladdin and Jasmin, Mr Bean and Teddy, and Toy Story's Bo Peep and Mr Potato Head to name a few.